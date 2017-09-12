United States: Hurricane Harvey: Triple Landfall On The Texas Gulf Coast

Last Updated: September 12 2017
Article by Kent M. Adams and Jeffrey L. Hoffman

While Hurricane Harvey will be remembered in the Texas Coastal Bend area for its punishing high winds, it is the days of rainfall and the historic flooding that will make Harvey the most destructive and expensive natural disaster ever to hit the mainland United States. It is estimated that Harvey dumped more than 24 trillion gallons of water on Texas and Louisiana between its approach on August 25 and its movement up the Mississippi River Valley and out of Louisiana. That number is almost impossible to comprehend, but the Washington Post compared it to piling up that amount of water on Washington D.C., an area of 68 square miles, and noted the water level would reach above 1,400 feet, almost as high as the Empire State Building. It exceeds the capacity of the entire Chesapeake Bay.

Virtually every river, stream and bayou in southeast Texas experienced historic levels of flooding and flooding is still occurring in Southeast Texas. Several flood control reservoirs filled beyond capacity, flooding homes behind them and, as they release water downstream, flooding even more homes and parts of downtown Houston. According to the most recently available information, at least 30,000 homes have been completely destroyed and another 70,000 have suffered extensive damage. The City of Beaumont's water utility system was disabled.  More than 500,000 automobiles were destroyed or damaged. Thousands of people were rescued by helicopter and boat. Many of the boats, recalling memories of "Dunkirk," voluntarily mobilized to perform rescues. A large percentage were brought in to Texas by their Louisiana owners, of their own volition, to assist their neighbors with their "Cajun Navy." Hospitals and nursing homes were evacuated, sometimes on an emergency basis. Sadly, at least 60 people died in storm-related incidents. The cost of all this misery is forecast to reach between $160 billion and $200 billion in direct damages, greater than the damage totals for Hurricane Katrina and Super Storm Sandy combined.

Texas has been known for its' aggressive Plaintiffs' Bar that sometimes crosses the line into questionable practices, and in the past for unreasonable laws and regulations which often imposed severe financial penalties on insurers who, even when in good faith, were  incorrect in their coverage determinations or loss calculations. Several recent developments may help ameliorate some of these issues, and below are matters to consider in connection with Harvey-related claims.

H.B. 1774

The Texas Legislature passed and, on May 26, 2017, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Texas House Bill 1774, which addressed some of the worst abuses that have occurred. The law went into effect on September 1, 2017. Among other things, the Bill amended § 542.060 of the Insurance Code, the "Prompt Payment of Claims Act," to reduce the late payment penalty from 18 percent of the full amount ultimately determined in a lawsuit due to be paid an insured within the statutory deadlines of the Act, to 5 percent above the prevailing post-judgment interest rate (which currently would result in a 10 percent per year simple interest penalty). The law also stiffens the requirement for pre-suit notice under Chapter 541 of the Insurance Code and imposes a reduction in recoverable attorneys' fees where the damages demanded in the pre-suit notice are less than 80 percent of the damages awarded at trial. The new law also requires dismissal of agents and adjusters from the litigation if the insurer accepts legal liability for their acts or omissions.   This eliminates an obstacle to removing cases to federal court based on diversity jurisdiction by eliminating actions brought directly against those individuals, who are typically Texas residents.

The amendments to the Prompt Payment of Claims Act only affect claims filed on or after September 1, 2017, while the remainder of the statute applies to lawsuits filed on or after September 1, 2017. Plaintiffs' lawyers, major newspapers and even the State Bar issued press releases urging insureds to file their claims before September 1.  Significantly the changes made by the new law do not apply to windstorm damage claims through the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) or flood insurance claims under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which likely will account for most of the residential claims and many of the business claims expected from Harvey.

"Menchaca" Case

This Hurricane Ike case was tried in Corpus Christi several years ago. The jury there found that the relevant insurer did not breach its policy with Ms. Menchaca, but found that it failed conduct a reasonable investigation in violation of Chapter 541 of the Insurance Code and awarded Menchaca $11,350.00 as the "difference between what was paid by the insurer and what should have been paid under the Policy." The Texas Supreme Court was faced with two apparently conflicting lines of Supreme Court authority: On the one hand, in Provident American Ins. Co. v. Castaneda, the Court said that an insurer's failure to properly investigate a claim is not a basis for awarding policy benefits; while on the other hand, the Court held in Vail v. Texas Farm Bureau Mut. Ins. Co. that an insurer's wrongful refusal to pay an insured's claim resulted in damages of at least the amount of the claim that was wrongfully withheld.

In an effort to clarify these issues, the Menchaca Court announced five interrelated "rules" to be applied:

  • The General Rule: An insured cannot recover policy benefits as damages for an extra-contractual claim if the policy does not provide the insured a right to receive them.
  • The Entitled-to-Benefits Rule: An insured that establishes a right to receive policy benefits is entitled to recover them as extra-contractual damages if it establishes that the insurer's statutory violation caused the insured to lose those benefits. (This does not permit a double recovery, but instead requires the insured to elect benefits.)
  • The Benefits-Lost Rule: Even if the insured cannot establish a "present contractual right" to benefits, the insured can recover such benefits as extra-contractual damages if the insurer's statutory violation caused the insured to lose that contractual right (such as where the insurer misrepresents that the policy covers something it actually excludes).
  • The Independent-Injury Rule: An insured can recover extra-contractual damages for an independent injury caused by an extreme act, but the injury must be independent of its right to receive policy benefits or the denial of those benefits. The Supreme Court noted that it has yet to find a case in which the insurer committed an act so extreme that it caused any independent injury separate and apart from what would occur if policy benefits were wrongfully withheld.
  • The No-Recovery Rule: Finally, an insured cannot recover extra-contractual damages if it had no contractual right to benefits and sustained no injury independent of the right to receive benefits.

The Texas Supreme Court's effort to "clarify" the law has been criticized for creating more questions than it answered. A Motion for Rehearing making that point has been filed by the insurer and is pending before the Court. However, the important takeaway from Menchaca for Harvey-related claims that will be filed is as follows: An insured can recover policy benefits that have been wrongfully denied because of an insurer's bad faith or statutory violation as extra-contractual damages, but probably can't recover any "independent" damages unless they were caused by some act that is separate from the failure to pay policy benefits.

Appraisal Law

Prior to Hurricane Ike, the use of the appraisal process by both insureds and insurers was limited at best. However, since Hurricane Ike, an entire body of Texas jurisprudence has developed on the right to invoke appraisal, its uses and limitations, and the impact its invocation may have on contractual and extra-contractual liability. In short, the current weight of authority in Texas is that:

  • Appraisal may be invoked even after suit has been filed. (In re Slavonic Mutual)
  • Appraisal may be used even when the scope of damage or cause of damage is in dispute. (State Farm v. Johnson)
  • Prompt payment of the appraisal award resolves any claim for breach of contract. (Franco v. Slavonic Mutual)
  • Prompt payment of the appraisal award prevents the imposition of penalties under the Prompt Payment of Claims Act. (Brashears v. State Farm Lloyds)
  • Prompt payment of the appraisal award prevents any further extra-contractual damages from being awarded in the absence of an independent injury caused by something other than failure to pay benefits. (National Security Fire & Casualty v. Hurst).

The issue of whether prompt payment of an appraisal award resolves a claim for Prompt Payment penalties has not been addressed by the Texas Supreme Court but has been the ruling in a number of Texas Courts of Appeal and federal court cases in Texas. While the appraisal process provides a possible avenue to avoid extra-contractual liability and limit litigation expenses, its value must be weighed against the potential for abuse in the appointment of unqualified and possibly biased umpires. Harris County District Courts (Houston) maintain a list of former judges that serve as umpires and are supposedly appointed on a rotating list. Other courts have a more ad hoc system of appointments and even allow appraisers and parties to "nominate" an umpire.

Perhaps the most troubling issue plaguing the appraisal process is the Texas Supreme Court's Johnson opinion, which held that appraisers may address causation when it is a function of determining damages.  Many times first-party property litigation is a battle of the experts on the issue of causation; the rules of evidence and procedure permit the parties to test the qualifications of the experts opining on the cause of loss and whether the experts have a reliable methodology applied to a sound foundation. No such protections are afforded in the appraisal process. While Texas law uniformly holds that the appraisers and umpire must be "disinterested," little if any attention has been given to the policy's requirement that they also be "competent." There is no authority suggesting a party can assail an appraisal award by showing an appraiser or umpire lacked a sound basis for reaching a conclusion about the amount of damage fairly attributable to a covered cause of loss as opposed to excluded causes. Similarly, Texas law provides that when covered and non-covered perils combine to cause damage, the insured bears the burden of segregating the damage attributable solely to the covered event. However, in the appraisal context, the carrier again lacks the procedural and evidentiary protections to ensure this burden of proof remains with the insured. Consequently, a carrier may be forced to pay an award based on the conclusions of individuals who may not be competent to render causation conclusions in litigation and based on evidence that would not be competent to support a jury verdict against the carrier.

How extensively the appraisal process will be used to resolve Harvey-related claims remains to be seen.

Recent TDI Bulletins

Insurers also must be aware and keep up with recent Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Bulletins concerning Hurricane Harvey. Among the issues raised in these bulletins are: prohibitions against re-rating, non-renewing and canceling insureds solely because they are victims of Hurricane Harvey; a reminder that insureds are entitled to have their homes repaired by the person of their choice; a recommendation that insurers grant an exception to the use of credit information that has been negatively impacted because of an extraordinary event such as Hurricane Harvey; and a request to insurers to suspend vacancy provisions in their policies during periods of displacement as a result of Hurricane Harvey, except where the insured has permanently moved from their home or business.

For a list of Harvey-related Texas Department of Insurance Bulletins, click here

Additionally, since Hurricane Harvey has been declared a catastrophe, carriers are authorized to use non-resident and emergency adjusters pursuant to Insurance Code §4101.002(b) (non-resident adjusters) and §4101.101 (emergency adjusters). For more information, see "Catastrophe or Emergency Adjusters in Texas" by clicking here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.