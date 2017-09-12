Health Care Reform Roundup – Issue 9

After health care reform efforts failed in
late-Spring/early-Summer, things have been quiet. However, Congress
returned to DC this week. Although legislative focus now
appears to be on general tax reform, we expect some health care
reform legislation (whether stand-alone or as part of tax reform)
during the new session. Recent developments are provided
below.
Senator Hatch Introduces
Bills to Repeal Individual/Employer Mandates. Senator
Orrin Hatch has introduced two bills that would separately repeal
the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) individual and employer
mandates. The American Liberty Restoration Act would eliminate the
individual mandate effective after December 31, 2016. The American
Jobs Protection Act would eliminate the employer mandate effective
after December 31, 2016. These bills would also eliminate the ACA
reporting requirements set forth in Internal Revenue Code
§§ 6055 and 6056 (i.e., Forms 1094/5-B and C).
Draft 2017 ACA Reporting
Forms and Instructions Released. Unless Senator
Hatch's legislation (or other health care reform legislation)
is enacted, employers will be required to comply with the ACA
reporting requirements for 2017. The IRS recently released draft
ACA reporting forms and instructions for 2017. Although not much
has changed, below are key changes.
References to transition relief have
been removed now that all relief (except the multiemployer interim
guidance) has ended.
Errors in the dollar amount in Line
15 (i.e., the cost of coverage) will not result in penalties or the
need to correct if the difference between the correct amount and
the entered amount is $100 or less.
The IRS clarified that there is no
separate Line 16 code if an employee is offered coverage but
declines. Instead, employers should enter the applicable
affordability safe harbor code, or if none applies, leave Line 16
blank.
Importantly, the good faith
compliance standard made available for 2015 and 2016 no longer
applies. ACA reporting errors and late filings are now subject to
the generally applicable reasonable cause standard.
ACA Preventive Care
Recommendations. The United States Preventive Services
Task Force ("USPSTF") recently issued a new
recommendation regarding preventive coverage services. Under the
ACA, non-grandfathered group health plans must cover in-network
preventive services without cost-sharing. Among the various
definitions of preventive services are those that the USPSTF
recommends with an "A" or "B" rating. On September 5, 2017, the USPSTF gave a
"B" rating to vision screening for amblyopia (sometimes
referred to as "lazy eye") or its risk factors in
children aged 3 to 5. This recommendation would require
non-grandfathered plans to cover without cost-sharing this vision
screening for plan years beginning on or after September 5,
2018.
An August 21 article in Bloomberg BNA's Medical Devices Law & Industry Report and other publications, "Cyber Risks Mounting for Networked Medical Devices," discussed how recent cyberattacks that hit hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have spotlighted the risks of using medical devices that connect to the internet and transmit sensitive personal data.
The transition to a health care delivery model that positions care and payment based upon the value of the care is a dramatic change from the traditional method of being paid based upon the volume of care provided.
