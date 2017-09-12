A Massachusets court recently held that a defendant cannot be
compelled to provide a cell phone PIN number to a cell phone that
is seized in an arrest, because doing so would be
self-incriminating. In Commonwealth v. Jones, the Superior
Court reasoned in part that
The fact that the LG Phone was found on Mr. Jones' person at
the time of his arrest is notable and helpful to the Commonwealth,
but insufficient. In many (perhaps nowadays most) cases, a cellular
telephone is found on an individual at the time of his/her arrest.
The mere fact of possession does not mean that the police know that
the phone belongs to the individual arrested, or that the
individual knows the decryption code to unlock any locked features
on the phone. In seeking to compel Mr. Jones to provide the PIN for
the LG Phone, the Commonwealth is asking Mr. Jones to admit that he
owns and/or controls the LG Phone, a fact the Commonwealth believes
to be true, but does not know, and has been unable to establish
independently. I cannot compel defendant to disclose or produce the
PIN.
More tools for the defense lawyer's toolkit. We'll
let you know if there's an appeal.
To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law
Blog please click
here
Blog please click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
