Fed Adopts Final Rule Regarding Contract Termination Provisions for Repos, Stock Loans and Swaps with Systemically Important Banks

On September 1, 2017 the Federal Reserve voted to adopt a final
rule requiring U.S. global systemically important banking
institutions ("GSIBs") and the U.S. operations of foreign
GSIBs to amend qualified financial contracts ("QFC") to
limit counterparty termination rights that may arise from the
failure of a GSIB or its affiliates. The rule is intended to
facilitate the orderly resolution of a GSIB by limiting the ability
of a firm's counterparties to immediately terminate QFCs upon
the commencement of a bankruptcy or another resolution process.
The final rule, which was first proposed in 2016, contains two
primary provisions. First, it requires the inclusion of contractual
restrictions on the exercise of default rights (including a stay
period after the commencement of a receivership, insolvency,
liquidation, resolution, or similar proceeding). Second, it
generally prohibits QFCs from containing cross-default rights
against the GSIB and its affiliates.
QFCs include derivatives contracts, repurchase agreements and
securities lending and borrowing agreements. In adopting the Final
Rule, the Fed noted that due to the large volume of QFCs to which
GSIBS are a party, the mass termination of QFCs in the event of
financial distress or failure of a GSIB could lead to the
disorderly failure of the firm and spread contagion by increasing
volatility and lowering the value of similar assets held by other
firms.
There are currently eight U.S. GSIBs: Bank of America Corp.,
Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group
Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, State Street Corp.
and Wells Fargo & Co. There are another 22 foreign GSIBs, 20 of
which have U.S. operations and are therefore covered by the
final rule.
The final rule will go into effect 60 days after it is published
in the Federal Register, and compliance will be phased in over a
period of two years. GSIBs may also comply with the final rule by
adhering to the ISDA 2015 Universal Resolution Stay Protocol.
The Tennessee Court of Appeals, Middle Section: SK Food Corporation, et al. v. FirstBank, Case No. M2016-01019-COA-R3-CV, filed 02/28/2017, recently had the opportunity to consider whether a party, faced with a ...
One of the regulatory pillars of the EMIR is the requirement for parties to collateralize the marked-to-market exposure in over-the-counter derivatives transactions that are not cleared by a central clearing system.
Recent years have been marked by low interest rates and a highly liquid loan market, creating a very favorable environment for leveraged loans used to fund mergers and acquisitions, sometimes in conjunction with large one-time dividend payouts.
