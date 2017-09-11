Plaintiff-employees cannot pursue a claim under 42 U.S.C. §
1983 (Section 1983) for rights created under Title VII of the Civil
Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal
appeals court in Philadelphia has held in a case of first
impression for the Third Circuit. Williams v. Pennsylvania Human Relations
Commission, et al., No. 16-4383 (3d Cir. Aug. 30,
2017). The Court joins seven other circuits to have considered the
issue and came to the same conclusion.
After exhausting her administrative remedies, the plaintiff,
Cheryl Williams, filed suit against her former employer, the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, alleging discrimination on
the basis of her race and disability. Because no individual
liability exists under Title VII or the ADA, Williams relied on
Section 1983 to bring claims against her two supervisors in their
individual capacities as "state actors." The Western
District of Pennsylvania granted the PHRC's motion for summary
judgment, finding Title VII and the ADA do not create individually
enforceable rights under Section 1983. Williams appealed to the
Third Circuit and the Third Circuit affirmed summary judgment for
the defendants.
Title VII and the ADA have comprehensive regulatory schemes that
include pre-lawsuit requirements, discreet filing deadlines, and
limited liability for individual actors, the Third Circuit
explained. Section 1983 contains no such administrative scheme.
Instead, Section 1983 allows plaintiffs to proceed directly in
court.
The court found that allowing Title VII or ADA claims to be
brought as Section 1983 claims would "thwart Congress's
carefully crafted administrative scheme by throwing open a back
door to the federal courthouse when the front door is purposefully
fortified." Thus, plaintiffs seeking to recover for workplace
discrimination must use the administrative process outlined in the
antidiscrimination statutes and cannot bypass those requirements
through Section 1983.
Jackson Lewis attorneys are available to answer inquiries
regarding this case and other workplace developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
