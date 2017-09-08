Recently, a Texas federal judge struck down an Obama
administration Department of Labor rule that doubled the salary
employees must make to be considered exempt from overtime
pay. The rule's invalidation should provide immediate
relief to employers concerned about additional overtime pay, or
increased salaries that the Obama administration's overtime
rule would have required.
In 2016, after years of consideration, the Obama administration
issued the long-anticipated DOL rule that increased the minimum
salary for exempt workers (workers exempt from receiving overtime
pay) from $23,600 to just more than $47,000, and the minimum salary
for workers who qualify for the "highly compensated"
exemption from $100,000 to about $134,000. Late last year,
U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant issued a preliminary injunction
that blocked the rule from coming into effect. Judge Mazzant
granted summary judgment in favor of certain business groups that
had challenged the Obama administration's rule. Judge
Mazzant reasoned that the significant salary increase would render
the analysis of employees' duties, functions, and tasks
meaningless, and exclude from the exemption many employees who
perform primarily exempt duties.
With the Obama administration rule invalidated, the previous
minimum salary threshold of $23,600 went back into effect –
at least for now. Current U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta,
however, has mentioned on several occasions that the DOL will be
seeking to revise the overtime rule and set a new salary threshold,
which many observers believe will be somewhere between the previous
level of $23,600 and the Obama administration level of just more
than $47,000.
While the recent ruling reinstates the prior salary basis test
for now, the DOL is likely to issue a new salary basis test in the
future. Employers should continue to monitor this issue to ensure
that exempt employees continue to remain exempt.
This article is presented for informational purposes only
and is not intended to constitute legal advice.
