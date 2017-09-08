UPDATED 09 07 17: The Fifth Circuit has granted
USDOL's unopposed motion to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of
the preliminary injunction. The USDOL's actions in
dismissing its appeal likely signal an intention to forgo appealing
last week's summary judgment order that was favorable to our
clients. Though more good news, employers should continue to
maintain the status quo until there is more clarity.
UPDATED 09 05 17: The USDOL has submitted
an unopposed motion for voluntary dismissal of the interlocutory
appeal of the preliminary injunction.
A federal judge in Texas struck down the controversial Obama-era
change to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act that was intended to
substantially raise the minimum salary threshold required for
employees to qualify for the "white collar" exemptions.
This signifies another setback for the so-called "overtime
rule". While the decision is favorable to employers, the
fate of the Final Rule remains to be seen.
Some Context For Perspective
In May 2016, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) unveiled the
details of its final revised regulations defining the
"white collar" exemptions from the federal Fair Labor
Standards Act's (FLSA's) overtime and minimum-wage
requirements. The two changes with the broadest impact: the minimum
salary threshold increasing to $913 per week; and the scheduled
updating every three years (meaning that it will likely increase
with each update). The changes were slated to take effect December
1, 2016. On November 22, 2016, however, District Court Judge
Amos Mazzant granted a
preliminary injunction blocking these changes.
Though USDOL quickly filed an appeal, the new USDOL leadership
has
said it would not advocate for the specific salary
level set forth in the Final Rule and subsequently began seeking
public comment regarding various "white collar"
exemption issues, including the minimum salary threshold. The Fifth
Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear
oral arguments on October 3 regarding the preliminary
injunction order, though there was a motion this week to hold the
case in abeyance "pending further discussions by the parties
in an attempt to narrow the dispute and potentially eliminate the
need for this appeal." In the meantime, Judge Mazzant
has moved forward and issued a summary judgment ruling at the
district court level.
District Court Reiterates That USDOL Exceeded Its
Authority
Judge Mazzant's decision largely follows the same rationale he
used to grant the preliminary injunction and block the rule from
taking effect in November. He noted that Congress delegated to the
USDOL the role of determining the essential qualities of who would
qualify for this exemption. Judge Mazzant attempts to clarify
that he has not made any assessment regarding the USDOL's
authority to implement a compensation test, but that "the
Department does not have the authority to use a salary-level test
that will effectively eliminate the duties test." In his view,
the new rule's doubling the previous minimum salary level
effectively wipes away the duties test for approximately 4.2
million workers, and in turn, overemphasizes the minimum salary
level's role. As he stated, "this is not what
Congress intended." Judge Mazzant concluded simply:
"The Department has exceeded its authority and gone too far
with the Final Rule." He also summarily noted that the
automatic updating mechanism that intended to adjust the minimum
salary level every three years was similarly unlawful, and struck
that portion down as well.
The Bottom Line
There are currently three streams of activity with respect to
the overtime rule.
The USDOL is seeking additional
public comment. While it is likely that the USDOL will propose a
more moderate salary threshold, this process could take several
twists and turns over many months.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals
was beginning to move forward with respect to the USDOL's
appeal of the preliminary injunction order. In light of the lower
court's new decision, where the appeals court and the parties
will stand with respect to the current appeal, on essentially the
same issues, is unclear.
The summary judgment order will not
sit well with worker advocacy groups and unions. In a separate
Order issued yesterday, Judge Mazzant denied Texas AFL-CIO's
motion to intervene. Such groups will almost certainly consider
what courses of action might allow them to continue the fight.
Employers have reason to hope for a favorable outcome, but
should continue to maintain the status quo while these moving parts
sort themselves out.
