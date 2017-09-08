Nationwide, there are approximately 29 states and over 150
cities and counties that have adopted some form of “ban the
box” legislation. Although the legislation varies from
one jurisdiction to the other, typically it requires employers to
remove the criminal history check box from employment
applications. This does not prevent employers from asking
about criminal history, but it does limit when an employer can
ask. Proponents believe that banning the box helps balance
the inequities faced by convicted felons who are attempting to
re-enter into the workforce; giving them a “fair
chance.”
The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (“EEOC”)
has issued guidelines which recommend that employers not use the
criminal history box before the interview process. The EEOC
believes that using criminal history as a sole basis for
pre-employment hiring decisions may violate Title VII because it
disproportionally excludes minorities and men. As well, the
EEOC instructs employers to judge applicants based on
individualized assessments as opposed to blanket exclusions of any
applicant who checks the “yes” box.
If you are an employer in a jurisdiction that does not currently
have some fair chance law/ordinance, it is probably only a matter
of time before it does, as the movement appears to be sweeping
across the country. In addition to banning the box,
legislation may contain other elements, including:
Prohibiting employers from asking job
applicants about criminal histories until after a conditional offer
of employment has been made.
An employer must consider numerous
factors when deciding whether to hire an applicant with a criminal
history.
Certain notices must be given to the
applicant if the employer is considering not hiring the applicant
because of their criminal history.
The employer must provide a written
analysis of its decision making process to the applicant.
Before making a final decision, the
employer must give the applicant a certain number of days to
respond to the written analysis, and if the applicant chooses to
respond, the employer may have to provide the applicant with
additional written analysis.
Navigating through these issues can certainly be
difficult. Employers should (1) make sure that their current
forms, policies, and procedures are complaint with any
laws/ordinances in the employer’s different geographical
locations; (2) Evaluate their processes to make sure the company
does not have blanket exclusions of certain classes of applicants;
and (3) when/if the company has an applicant that it is considering
not hiring because of their criminal history, get help! Legal
counsel can assist in making sure the EEOC factors and any other
“fair-chance” factors are analyzed before making a
decision, and documenting that analysis if the employer is required
to provide a written analysis to the applicant.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
