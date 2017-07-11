THE LATEST: Federal Trade Commission and State Attorney General Seek to Block a Health System's Physician Group Acquisition

With its latest lawsuit to block an acquisition of physicians,
the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirmed last week that
monitoring physician consolidation is a priority. The FTC and North
Dakota Attorney General sued to block the proposed acquisition by a
health system (Sanford Health) of Mid-Dakota Clinic (MDC), which
both serve the areas of Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota. The deal
would allegedly create very high market shares in several physician
service markets.
WHAT HAPPENED
Sanford Health is a vertically integrated health system, which
operates a general acute care hospital in Bismarck and clinics
providing primary care and specialty services. Sanford employs
approximately 160 physicians who work in Bismarck or Mandan. MDC is
a multispecialty medical practice employing 61 physicians who
provide services in Bismarck.
Concurrent with its sealed federal complaint to preliminarily
enjoin the deal, the FTC filed an administrative complaint that alleges that the
transaction would create anticompetitive effects in four physician
service markets: adult primary care services, pediatric services,
Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) services, and general surgery
services. Sanford and MDC are the area's two largest providers
of each of those services; in general surgery, they are the only
providers.
The complaint contends that the relevant geographic market is
no larger than the four-county Bismarck, ND Metropolitan
Statistical Area. The FTC alleges that this area encompasses the
locations where, to be marketable to employers, commercial health
plan networks must include physicians.
The complaint alleges that Sanford and MDC are each other's
closest competitors and that the combination would result in
post-transaction market shares of 75 percent for adult primary care
services, over 80 percent for pediatric services, over 85 percent
for OB/GYN services and 100 percent of general surgery
services.
The FTC rejects as unsubstantiated and not merger specific the
parties' claims that the transaction would yield significant
cost savings and quality improvements. In any event, the FTC
alleges that the claimed efficiencies do not outweigh the
transaction's likely competitive harm.
WHAT THIS MEANS
The alleged post-transaction market shares (between 75 percent
and 100 percent depending on the market), if accurate, are well
within the range of market concentration levels that have led the
agencies to challenge, and courts to block, proposed mergers across
industries.
In the past, physicians typically practiced in small groups or
solo offices, and physician consolidation did not attract the
attention of antitrust enforcers. The pace of physician
consolidation has accelerated rapidly in recent years, including
through acquisitions by large health systems. The FTC and state
attorneys' general are monitoring such acquisitions closely, as
demonstrated by their recent intervention in physician practice
deals in Washington, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada, for example.
The complaint reveals that the parties' ordinary course
documents refer to each other as "main" or
"major" competitors and track one another's
competitive activities. An MDC document stated that "Sanford
is going to be a demon to deal with competitively . . . Combining
with them would put us in the dominant health care system for quite
a while." The antitrust agencies generally place substantial
weight on ordinary course documents in which the parties to a
transaction under investigation refer to each other as particularly
important competitors or predict the competitive outcome of the
transaction. Premerger notification filings, necessary for
transactions meeting a certain size threshold, require the
submission of certain ordinary course competitive and market plan
documents. And the FTC will request such documents in any event
when investigating transactions under the premerger filing
threshold. Parties to a transaction should always be mindful of the
potential evidentiary impact of their ordinary course
documents.
