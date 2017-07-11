A characteristic of a strong not-for-profit organization is an
active board of directors that can support the organization in many
ways—financially, with their time, and with the skills the
members possess, both personally and professionally. Attracting the
right people to your not-for-profit board can be challenging. You
obviously want people who are enthusiastic about your mission and
who are willing to give their time. Time is often a scarce
commodity for people, so you need to exercise caution to not
overwhelm your board members or other volunteers.
The Reality of Turnover
While organizations should take full advantage of the resources
their board provides, they must also recognize that those resources
will not always be available. Turnover on the board can be a
challenge, which makes it tempting to accept almost anyone who
expresses interest in becoming a board member. However,
not everyone is qualified or has the right skill set to help you
build a strong board that will be an asset to your organization.
One solution is to re-evaluate your term limits. If you have a
board member that is coming to the end of their term and would like
to stay on consider having board members vote to extend term limit
by two years.
Be Proactive
The best way to prepare for board turnover is to be proactive.
Assume your organization wants to have an attorney as part of its
membership, and you know that the attorney currently on the board
will be rotating off next year. You might want to start recruiting
an attorney to join the board now. That way, the incumbent attorney
can spend some time introducing the new person to the types of
legal issues that have been encountered during their service and
make the transition smoother. The succession issue also applies to
the officer positions. These positions often rotate, with people
gradually moving up to assume an officer position over time. For
example, the board president may only have that position for one or
two years. Part of the responsibility of the officers is to
consider the skills of their fellow board members and help select,
and then mentor and train, someone to succeed them in their
role.
Scouting New Talent
Having a junior board in place also helps with the pipeline of
talent for your main board. Your junior board could be individuals
already invested in your organization. Volunteers or annual donors
are great candidates. By enlisting them for your junior board they
gain a better understanding of what is involved with becoming a
main board member if they choose to join down the line.
Recruiting for your board can be difficult. However, it is also
one of the most important functions of your organization. Board
members should be added strategically to make sure the board is
well rounded and diverse enough that it can reach the best possible
decisions in guiding the organization. Board members, in turn, have
to be mindful of their responsibilities. They have a fiduciary
responsibility to the organization they serve. This means that a
board member must be willing to spend the time necessary to
understand the issues they are voting on, willing to question
management and make decisions in the same way they would if they
were making decisions impacting their own life.
Use Your Resources
There are many tools at your disposal to grow your board; you
just have to use them. Your website and social media can be a great
asset when reaching out to potential board members. This is
especially relevant for the younger generation who are often eager
to get involved.
Board members typically think of their professional relationship
as people who might be interested in joining a board; however,
don't forget about your personal relationships. If you are
about to step down as a board member, reach out to your friends and
family; they might have an interest in joining. They might not have
your same skillset but still have something valuable to offer.
An Orderly Succession
Remember—it is important to be respectful of board
members' time and use their time to the fullest. Allocating
some of that time to planning for an orderly succession when your
current board members are no longer serving can be key to keeping
your organization strong over the long haul.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The issue is one of first impression at the appellate level but, if the Second Circuit's reasoning is followed by other Circuits, the oft-litigated TCPA claims arising from contractual relationships will...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).