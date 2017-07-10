United States: The United States Supreme Court Holds that the Lanham Act's Disparagement Clause Violates the Free Speech Clause to the First Amendment, Opening Registration for Additional Marks and Potentially Preserving Additional Marks
On June 19, 2017, the United States Supreme Court invalidated a
provision of the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1052(a), which had
prohibited the registration of trademarks "which may disparage
. . . persons, living or dead, institutions, beliefs, or national
symbols, . . . or bring them into contempt, or disrepute[.]"
Specifically, in Matal v. Tam, Case No. 15-1293, 582 U.S.
(Jun. 19, 2017)("Tam"), the Supreme Court
designated this provision of the Lanham Act the "disparagement
clause," and held that the disparagement clause "violates
the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment" because it
"offends a bedrock First Amendment principle: Speech may not
be banned on the ground that it expresses ideas that
offend."
The Tam case arose when Simon Tam applied for federal
registration of the moniker "THE SLANTS" for his rock
band. Mr. Tam chose this moniker to "reclaim" and
"take ownership" of stereotypes about people of Asian
ethnicity. The Patent and Trademark Office ("PTO") denied
registration of the mark on the grounds that it was offensive,
derogatory, and because there "is a substantial composite of
persons who find the term in the applied-for mark offensive."
The case found its way to the PTO's Trademark Trial and Appeal
Board ("TTAB") and then to the Federal Circuit Court,
which found that the Lanham Act's disparagement clause violated
the Free Speech Clause of the United States Constitution.
On appeal, the Supreme Court explained that trademarks "are
private, not government, speech." As such, the PTO does not
decide upon whether any viewpoint conveyed by a mark is consistent
with government policy. Moreover, the Free Speech Clause does not
permit "viewpoint" discrimination. The Supreme Court said
that, under the Free Speech Clause, "ideas may not be
prohibited merely because the ideas are themselves offensive to
some of their hearers." Further, the Supreme Court found that
"THE SLANTS" was an expression of a viewpoint. The
Supreme Court concluded that the government could not bar offensive
use of the mark "THE SLANTS," identified by the
government as offensive under the Lanham Act's disparagement
clause because: "the disparagement clause violates the Free
Speech Clause of the First Amendment" by regulating a private
viewpoint.
We can expect that the Supreme Court's opinion in
Tam will open a broad set of trademarks for registration
that were previously barred from registration under the
disparagement clause by the PTO. The Tam opinion is also
important to businesses whose marks were in dispute as disparaging,
such as the Washington Redskins, whose use of the term
"Redskins" has been a lightening rod for disparagement
critics. The Tam opinion does not directly decide whether
other provisions of 15 U.S.C. § 1052(a) are
unconstitutional.
