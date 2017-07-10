Exercising an incentive stock option ("ISO") prior to
an M&A transaction that would otherwise result in such ISO
being "cashed out" (i.e., cancelled at closing with any
positive spread paid to the holder) can result in tax savings to
the ISO holder. This opportunity for tax savings arises because
federal payroll taxes1 do not apply to the exercise of
an ISO, even if that employee disposes of acquired stock shortly
thereafter and does not otherwise meet the holding requirements for
favorable ISO income tax treatment.
It is not uncommon for outstanding, vested options to be cashed
out at the closing of an M&A transaction. Unfortunately for an
ISO holder, a cash-out of an ISO is not treated as an exercise of
the ISO followed by a sale of stock (which would not be subject to
federal payroll taxes); rather, it is treated as cancellation of
the ISO in exchange for immediate payment of any positive spread
and is fully taxable at closing as compensation income and subject
to federal income and payroll taxes (and applicable
withholding).
Therefore, an ISO holder may want to consider exercising an ISO
prior to closing, rather than having it cashed out, to avoid
federal payroll taxes.
Technical Considerations
Upon exercise of an ISO, the holder is not required to recognize
any income for federal income or wages for payroll taxes purposes.
If the holder then retains the stock acquired on exercise for (i)
at least two years from the date the option was granted and (ii)
one year from the date the option was exercised, any gain
recognized upon the sale of the acquired stock will be eligible for
long-term capital gains treatment. However, if the holding period
requirement is not met, then a "disqualifying
disposition" occurs and the holder will generally recognize
compensation income equal to the spread on the date of exercise. In
the case of sale of ISO shares in an M&A transaction where the
ISO was exercised shortly prior to closing, such a disqualifying
disposition will occur. The disqualifying disposition will result
in compensation income to holder that will be reported on a Form
W-2 and will be subject to federal income taxation (but not
withholding); however, such compensation will not be subject to
federal payroll taxes.
Several aspects of the ISO rules arise in the context of M&A
transactions that are worth noting. First, to the extent that an
ISO first becomes exercisable in a particular year with respect to
more than $100,000 of stock (with stock value measured as of the
ISO grant date), the excess stock above $100,000 is not eligible
for ISO treatment. This is important because ISO vesting
acceleration as a result of the M&A transaction could result in
a portion of those ISOs vesting exceeding the $100,000 limit,
resulting in the exercise (or cash-out) of such excess portion
being treated as compensation income subject to both federal income
and payroll taxes (and applicable withholding). In addition, the
exercise of an ISO is normally a preference adjustment for purposes
of the federal alternative minimum tax ("AMT"), but this
preference adjustment does not apply if a disqualifying disposition
occurs in the same year in which the ISO was exercised.
The attorneys at Andrews Kurth Kenyon are available to discuss
the ISO rules in more detail.
Treasury Circular 230 Disclosure
To comply with requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue
Service, we inform you that any advice contained in this written
communication (including any attachment hereto) is not intended or
written to be used, and cannot be used, by any person for the
purpose of avoiding tax penalties that may be imposed on the
person.
Footnotes
1. Federal payroll taxes include Social Security (OASDI)
taxes (6.2% on first $127,200 of wages for 2017), the regular
Medicare tax (1.45%, no wage cap), the high earner Medicare tax
(additional 0.9% on wages above $200,000 ($250,000 for married
filing jointly) for 2017) and FUTA (6.0% on first $7,000 of wages
for 2017).
