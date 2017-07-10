Many public companies have held, or will hold, their second
"say-on-pay frequency" vote at their 2017 annual
shareholders' meeting. Companies generally must disclose the
voting results of matters submitted to shareholders within four
business days following the annual meeting of shareholders in a
current report on Form 8-K under Item 5.07(b). Voting results may
also be reported in a Form 10-Q or Form 10-K that is filed on or
before the date that the Form 8-K is due.
Because the say-on-pay frequency vote is an advisory vote and
nonbinding, companies must take action to determine the frequency
of the vote (every one, two or three years) going forward. Item
5.07(d) of Form 8-K requires disclosure of "the company's
decision in light of [the shareholder] vote as to how frequently
the company will include a shareholder vote on the compensation of
executives in its proxy materials ..." This disclosure is
required even if the company included its recommendation for
say-on-pay frequency in the proxy statement and shareholders
supported the company's recommendation. Many companies make
this disclosure in the post-meeting Form 8-K reporting voting
results; however, Item 5.07(d) of Form 8-K allows companies up to
150 calendar days after the annual meeting to disclose their
say-on-pay frequency determination, so long as the disclosure is
made no later than 60 calendar days prior to the deadline for
shareholder proposals for the next year's annual meeting of
shareholders. If the voting results were disclosed in a Form 8-K
without a say-on-pay frequency determination, the frequency
determination must be later disclosed by amending that Form 8-K (by
filing a Form 8-K/A), rather than by filing a new Form 8-K. If a
company reported voting results on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K, the Item
5.07(d) disclosure can be made in a new Form 8-K under Item 5.07,
rather than in an amendment to the Form 10-Q or Form 10-K. (See SEC
Division of Corporation Finance, Compliance and Disclosure
Interpretations, Exchange Act Form 8-K-Question 121A.04.)
In 2011, when the say-on-pay frequency disclosure rules were
relatively new, hundreds of companies failed to timely make the
Item 5.07(d) disclosure on the company's determination as to
the frequency of their "say-on-pay" vote. Failure to
timely make the Form 8-K disclosures required under Item 5.07 can
be problematic for companies planning on raising capital, because
the disclosure failure can result in Form S-3 eligibility for 12
months unless a waiver is granted by the SEC. While the SEC
generally granted waivers on a case-by-case basis for failure to
make the required disclosures in 2011, such waivers will likely be
more difficult to come by going forward. Speaking at a conference
in 2012, Meredith Cross, then director of the SEC's Division of
Corporate Finance, commented that the failure of many companies to
amend their Form 8-Ks following the first say-on-pay frequency vote
"shouldn't be a recurring problem." In addition,
companies should bear in mind the staff is generally reluctant to
grant eligibility waivers and will do so "only under very
limited circumstances." (See SEC Division of Corporation
Finance, Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, Securities Act
Forms ‒ Question and Answer 101.01.) Companies should make
sure that the required disclosure has been made or take action to
file an amendment to the post-meeting Form 8-K, if necessary.
There are some companies that do not need to address say-on-pay
frequency this year. In particular, smaller reporting companies
were exempt from holding a say-on-pay or say-on-pay frequency vote
until their 2013 annual meeting, so they will not be required to
hold a say-on-pay frequency vote until 2019. In addition, emerging
growth companies (EGCs) are exempt until after they cease to be
classified as EGCs. Unlike with respect to the say-on-pay vote,
however, the statute does not provide an explicit transition period
for the first say-on-pay frequency vote, so it appears that the
say-on-pay frequency vote would be required at the first annual
meeting taking place after the company ceases to be an EGC. Other
companies that will not need to hold a say-on-pay frequency vote in
2017 include those that held a say-on-pay frequency vote after
2011, such as those that became public or assumed reporting
obligations after 2011. For these companies, the say-on-pay
frequency vote will not be on the ballot again until the sixth
anniversary of the previous vote.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
