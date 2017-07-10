Defendants to putative class actions
cannot moot a lead plaintiff's claims by depositing with the
court the maximum amount of damages the individual plaintiff may
recover.
Defendants likely cannot force upon
plaintiffs a settlement, even where defendants offer plaintiffs the
highest recovery available to plaintiffs under the relevant
statute.
Defendants likely cannot
"pick-off" the lead plaintiff in a putative class without
negotiating an agreement with the lead plaintiff.
On June 20, 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit
provided guidance on attempts by defendants to moot a
plaintiff's claim by depositing with the court damages
sufficient to make the plaintiff whole. The practice is commonly
referred to as a "pick-off" because it is often attempted
by defendants to putative class actions as a means to settle the
lead plaintiff's claim. In Fulton Dental, LLC v. Bisco,
Inc., No. 16-3574, the 7th Circuit held that the pick-off
attempted by defendant Bisco, Inc. was substantially similar to the
pick-off attempt that the U.S. Supreme Court held improper in its
recent Campbell-Ewald Co. v. Gomez opinion. The 7th
Circuit's opinion reinforces the need for defendants of
putative class actions to seek advice from counsel and negotiate a
settlement with the lead counsel, rather than attempting to flank
the plaintiff and deposit with the court an amount sufficient to
satisfy a plaintiff's claims.
Background
Plaintiff Fulton Dental filed on December 8, 2015, a putative
class action alleging that Bisco violated the Telephone Consumer
Protection Act of 1991 (TCPA) by faxing to Fulton Dental a generic
unsolicited advertisement for Bisco's dental products. Under
the TCPA, such contacts are prohibited, unless one of several
exceptions allows the communication. While the harm to Fulton
Dental was de minimis, the TCPA provides for recovery of
statutory damages.
On January 18, 2016, before Fulton Dental filed a motion for
class certification, Bisco made a settlement offer to Fulton Dental
of $3,005 plus accrued costs—an amount sufficient to make
Fulton Dental whole. On January 24, 2017, Fulton Dental rejected
Bisco's offer because the offer did not provide relief for the
rest of the putative class. Following Fulton Dental's refusal
of its offer, Bisco filed a motion for leave of court to deposit
$3,600 with the court, pursuant to Rule 67 of the Federal Rules of
Civil Procedure. Bisco then argued that the $3,600 was the maximum
recovery available to Fulton Dental, making Fulton Dental whole and
thus mooting its claim. Fulton Dental opposed Bisco's motion,
arguing that this was an improper use of Rule 67 and that its
claims were not mooted by Bisco's deposit. The district court
granted Bisco's motion, ruling that Bisco's depositing the
funds with the court was equivalent to giving the funds to Fulton
Dental. Fulton Dental appealed to the 7th Circuit.
The 7th Circuit's Opinion
The 7th Circuit reversed the district court, holding that
Bisco's deposit with the Court was an improper use of Rule 67.
According to the 7th Circuit, Bisco's deposit did not moot, or
otherwise end, Fulton Dental's claims.
The 7th Circuit began its analysis by stating that mootness is
not the correct legal concept for analyzing Bisco's deposit.
Instead, the Seventh Circuit characterized Bisco's deposit and
motion as tantamount to accord and satisfaction or payment,
affirmative defenses recognized by Rule 8(c)(1) of the Federal
Rules of Civil Procedure.
The Seventh Circuit then analyzed Rule 67, which, according to
the opinion and the authority cited therein, was created for the
purpose of allowing a party that holds a contested fund to deposit
it with the court, thus relinquishing responsibility for the
disbursement of the fund. According to the 7th Circuit, this, along
with Bisco's indicating that it might later request a return of
any funds not distributed to Fulton Dental, suggests that Bisco did
not deposit the full amount of plaintiff's possible
recovery—at least not in an account payable to Fulton
Dental.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On June 16, 2017, Ogletree Deakins filed an amicus brief in the class action waiver cases that are currently before the Supreme Court of the United States: National Labor Relations Board v. Murphy Oil USA,...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).