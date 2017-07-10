A mere month and a half after the
WannaCry
strain of ransomware caused major havoc in European and Asian
countries, another major ransomware attack hit large institutions across Europe and the
United States yesterday. Hardest hit has been Ukraine, which
has seen major attacks on its government, banks, and power
infrastructure. Other European firms such as Germany's
Deutsche Bahn railways and Danish shipping firm A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
have also been hit.
This ransomware attack appears to have crossed the pond somewhat
more significantly than its WannaCry predecessor, which was stopped
by the fortuitous discovery of the "kill switch" to the
ransomware by a British security researcher. Large
American companies affected include the pharmaceutical company
Merck and the multinational law firm DLA Piper. The attack on
DLA Piper reportedly began at the firm's Madrid
offices, and may raise concerns among large law firms about the
drawbacks of firm-wide networks for storing files, especially at
firms with tens of offices worldwide.
The ransomware has been identified as the "GoldenEye"
variant of the "Petya" family of malware. According
to Bitdefender Labs, it uses two layers of
encryption, one that targets individual files and another that
encrypts the entire Windows file storage and retrieval system
structure, the New Technology File System. After encrypting
the files and the system, the ransomware crashes the computer and
triggers a reboot that makes the computer unusable until the ransom
is paid.
The GoldenEye/Petya ransomware appears to be using the same stolen NSA
exploit tool as WannaCry—known as "Eternal
Blue"—to spread from computer to computer.
GoldenEye/Petya, however, looks like a much more sophisticated job
than WannaCry. There may be no "kill switch" in the
offing, according to Wired, and according to the Finnish
cybersecurity firm F-Secure, the ransomware is spreading via two other vectors beyond Eternal
Blue. Moreover, commercial antivirus software does not seem
to be much of a match for this new strain of ransomware—tests
showed that only a small percentage of 61 popular antivirus
solutions were capable of identifying GoldenEye/Petya. Little
wonder, then, that Matthieu Suiche, a security researcher involved
in containing WannaCry, told the New York Times that GoldenEye/Petya
was "an improved and more lethal version of
WannaCry."
The success of a WannaCry-esque attack a month and a half after
WannaCry burst onto the front pages accentuates the need for large
institutions to be nimble in response to the fast-changing world of
cyber threats. Microsoft had released a patch for Eternal Blue in March,
and later took the unusual step of releasing similar patches for
systems that it no longer supports, such as Windows XP.
Though Tech Republic's view that "[i]f the
vulnerabilities exploited by WannaCry were patched . . .
GoldenEye/Petya would have been a footnote instead of a
headline," may overstate the case (given that the malware
appears to spread by other vectors), it is hard to doubt that many
institutions today are regretting not acting more swiftly in
response to WannaCry. In addition to beefing up their
technical cybersecurity capabilities, large corporations and other
bureaucracy-heavy institutions may be well-advised to devote
attention to how cybersecurity vulnerabilities can be addressed on
an institution-wide basis quickly after they are identified.
Decreasing the number of layers of approval required for the Chief
Information Security Officer to implement security fixes to shared
networks may be one way to approach this problem.
On a broader level, hopefully the second major ransomware attack
in two months' time will further focus the attention of
governments on the problem. Government entities such as the
US-Computer Emergency Response Team have
released guidance on ways to avoid ransomware, and have updated
this guidance in the wake of the WannaCry attack. However,
more active measures to take the fight to the cybercriminals will
likely be necessary to make any dent in what is fast becoming an
epidemic. One possible target for law enforcement is the market for
"ransomware as a service" that has sprung up on the dark
web, which allows sophisticated criminals, and perhaps even
cyberterrorists and rogue states, to leverage the technical
expertise of hackers to make a profit and sow chaos. One
thing is certain—if governments continue to stay two or three
steps behind the purveyors of ransomware, attacks like WannaCry and
GoldenEye/Petya will take a worse and worse toll on businesses and
threaten vital infrastructure.
