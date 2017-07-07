California Employee Required To Challenge Non-Compete Clause In Indiana

Despite California's
prohibition against non-compete agreements, a federal court in
the Eastern District of California recently ruled that a California
resident may be subject to the non-compete covenant in his
employment agreement due to a provision in the agreement
identifying Indiana as the parties' choice of forum and that
state's law as the parties' choice of law. The
lawsuit,
Scales v. Badger Daylighting Corp. (Case No.
1:17-cv-00222-DAD-JLT), was (prior to removal to federal court)
filed in California state court by the employee, Daniel Scales,
after his employer, Badger Daylighting Corp., first filed a breach
of contract action against Scales in Indiana state court.
Badger's Indiana lawsuit claims that Scales violated the
non-compete clause in his employment agreement when he quit his
employment with Badger in California and began working for one of
the hydrovac excavation company's California competitors.
Scales' employment agreement contains Indiana choice of law and
choice-of-forum clauses. Trial for the Indiana action is set
for January 23, 2018.
In Scales' later-filed California action, he seeks a
declaratory judgment "that [his] respective Non-Competition
Agreement [is] an unlawful and unenforceable restraint of trade, in
violation of section 16600 of the California Business and
Professions Code." Badger removed the case to federal court in
the Eastern District of California based on diversity of
citizenship and immediately filed a motion to dismiss based on the
agreement's Indiana forum-selection clause.
U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd granted Badger's
motion to dismiss on June 1, 2017, holding that the forum-selection
clause was valid because it did not deprive Scales of his day in
court and it did not contravene public policy. Judge Drozd
reasoned that Scales has the financial means and opportunity to
challenge the non-compete provisions of the employment agreement in
the matter pending in Indiana state court – thus consigning
Scales to the Indiana court for a determination of the
enforceability of the non-compete.
Judge Drozd also rejected Scales' argument that enforcing
the forum-selection clause would violate
recently enacted California Labor Code § 925. The
new law (which became effective this year) provides that an
employer shall not require an employee who primarily resides and
works in California to agree to a provision that would either: (1)
require the employee to adjudicate a claim outside of California
that arose in California; or (2) deprive the employee of the
substantive protection of California law with respect to a
controversy arising in California. The statute also requires
that a provision of a contract that violates § 925 is
"voidable by the employee" and "the matter shall be
adjudicated in California." The recently enacted law also
awards attorneys' fees to employees seeking its protection.
However, Judge Drozd correctly noted that § 925 applies only
to contracts "entered into, modified, or extended on or after
January 1, 2017." Scales signed his employment agreement in
August 2014, and, therefore, is not covered by the protections of
§ 925.
Although non-California forum-selection clauses may sometimes
save a non-compete from near-certain-death before a California
court, Judge Drozd recognized that going forward, § 925 will
generally preclude the enforcement of forum-selection clauses
contained in agreements entered into on or after January 1, 2017,
thus defeating out-of-state employers' attempts to evade
California's non-compete restrictions.
Employers should review their employment agreements going
forward to ensure compliance with § 925 and can begin by
visiting the helpful FAQ we published earlier this year
regarding the new law.
*** Special thanks to Samuel Kronenberg, Summer Associate, for his
assistance in preparing this alert.
The Fourth Circuit recently affirmed a U.S. District Court's denial of three post-verdict motions brought by an employer in an EEOC religious discrimination case alleging a failure to accommodate an employee's Anti-Christ fears.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).