Yesterday, we began our year-by-year review of where the
Court's civil cases have originated since 1994. By doing so, we
can see trends in the administrative and executive agencies where
the Court's cases come from. Last time, we reviewed the data
for 1994, 1995 and 1996. Today, we're looking at the years
1997-1999.
For 1997, the Court heard sixteen civil cases which began in Los
Angeles Superior Court. The Court heard three each from Sacramento
and San Mateo counties, and two cases apiece from San Diego,
Orange, Fresno, Riverside, Solano, Alameda and Stanislaus counties,
as well as two from the Workers Compensation Commission. The Court
decided one case each from Santa Clara, San Francisco, Marin,
Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Kings counties, the Department of
Motor Vehicles, the Governing Board of the Rialto Unified School
District, the City of Piedmont School District, the City of
Piedmont Planning Commission, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board,
the Board of Retirement of the Ventura County Employees
Association, the Kern County Department of Planning and Development
Services and the Commission on State Mandates.
We report the data for 1998 in Table 231. That year, the Court
decided fifteen civil cases which began in Los Angeles County
Superior Court. The Court heard four cases apiece from San
Francisco, San Diego, and Riverside counties, three from Sacramento
and Alameda counties and the Workers Compensation Commission and
two each from Santa Clara, Orange and Solano counties. The Court
decided one civil case which originated in the following counties:
Lake, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Ventura and Kern, as
well as the State Board of Equalization, the California Coastal
Commission, the Labor Commission and the Board of Architectural
Examiners.
In 1999, the Court decided eighteen cases from Los Angeles. The
Court heard four cases from Santa Clara, three from San Diego and
two each from San Francisco, Orange and San Bernardino counties.
The Court heard one case from Sonoma, Lake, Marin, Santa Barbara,
Alameda, San Luis Obispo and Tuolomne counties, as well as one
apiece from the following governmental entities: the State Board of
Equalization, the Workers Compensation Commission, the Sacramento
County Department of Health and Human Services, the San Joaquin
Local Agency Formation Commission, the San Francisco Airports
Commission, the City of Angels City Council, the Santa Monica Rent
Control Board and the state Commission on Professional
Competence.
Join us back here next Thursday as we continue our review of the
originating jurisdictions of the Court's civil cases.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On June 16, 2017, Ogletree Deakins filed an amicus brief in the class action waiver cases that are currently before the Supreme Court of the United States: National Labor Relations Board v. Murphy Oil USA,...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).