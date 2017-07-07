In our recent expansion of Sedgwick's California Supreme
Court database, one of the variables we added was the originating
jurisdiction. Given that the Court always has a significant number
of administrative mandate cases, originating jurisdiction is a more
precise measure of where the Court's cases are coming from than
solely tracking the original trial court.
The data from 1994 is reported in Table 227 below. The Court
handled fifteen civil cases originating in the Los Angeles Superior
Court. The Court decided four cases which originated in Orange
County, three from San Francisco and two each from Santa Clara, San
Diego, Marin, Fresno and Riverside County. The Court heard one case
each which originated with the Santa Clara County Board of
Supervisors, the State Board of Equalization, the State Fair
Political Practices Commission, the Trinity County Board of
Supervisors, the Commission on Judicial Performance, the Governing
Board of the Marin Community College District, the State Board of
Forestry, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Alcoholic
Beverage Control Appeals Board. The Court also heard one case each
from Sonoma, San Diego, Lake, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino,
Solano, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Ventura counties.
In 1995, the Court heard fifteen cases which originated in Los
Angeles County Superior Court, seven in San Francisco, three each
in Santa Clara and Sacramento counties, two in Santa Barbara, San
Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Four cases originated in
the Commission on Judicial Performance. One each arose in San
Diego, Marin, Orange, Riverside, Solano and San Benito counties, as
well as the Fair Political Practices Commission, the Public
Utilities Commission, the California Personnel Board, the Santa Ana
City Council, the Department of Education, the Napa County Board of
Supervisors, the San Francisco Tax Collector and the Air Resources
Board.
For 1996, the Court heard six civil cases which originated in
the Los Angeles County Superior Court, three in San Diego and two
each in San Francisco, Orange, San Mateo and Mendocino counties.
The court heard one case each from Sacramento, Sutter and Kern
counties, the Industrial Welfare Commission, the Board of Mining
and Geology, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Workers
Compensation Commission, the Medical Board, the Unemployment
Insurance Appeals Board, the Department of Health Services, the
Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and the Culver City
Council.
Join us back here tomorrow as we look at the originating
jurisdictions for the Court's docket for the years
1997-1999.
