Patent owners have long sought to file suit in the district
court that offers the best chance of a favorable outcome, even if
neither party has an established place of business in the
court's district. In In re Heartland, the Federal Circuit
reaffirmed its rule tolerating so-called "forum shopping"
and deferred to Congress as the appropriate entity to decide
whether to rewrite the rule.
What This Means to You
This case affirms that a patent owner
may still typically sue a company for patent infringement in any
judicial district where the company's goods are
distributed.
This case may motivate Congress to
act to curtail the practice of forum shopping, which has
concentrated most patent litigation in a small handful of district
courts.
This case presents a number of issues
that the Supreme Court may wish to review.
Case Background
Kraft Food Group LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against
TC Heartland LLC in the District of Delaware, one of a small
handful of district courts where the majority of patent
litigation occurs. The District of Delaware is not the most natural
place to sue Heartland, an Indiana company that is connected with
Delaware only in that a small fraction of its accused products end
up there via a third-party distributor.
The Federal Circuit has held for decades that a patent owner may
typically sue in any federal district court where, as here, the
defendant's products are distributed. Heartland objected to
litigating in the District of Delaware, arguing that recent
revisions to the statutory scheme changed the Federal Circuit's
rule. The district court disagreed with this argument and
Heartland sought relief from the Federal Circuit.
Decision Analysis
Beyond the District of Delaware, this case has garnered national
attention for its potential to affect patent litigation in another
popular forum: the Eastern District of Texas. This district court
has been the forum of choice for many patent owners, including
controversial non-practicing entities.
If Heartland's argument prevailed, many patent owners would
have trouble bringing cases against companies that do not have an
established place of business in the court's district. However,
the Federal Circuit did not see any reason to change its
established rule, forcing Heartland to defend Kraft's case in
the District of Delaware.
Takeaways
The result of this case does not change the rule regarding where
patent owners may sue, and companies can typically be sued anywhere
in the United States that their accused products are distributed.
The rules for people are different, and so a company's
executives, for example, are not necessarily subject to suit in the
same locations as their company.
In declining to change its rules, the Federal Circuit assigned
Congress the responsibility of changing the requirements for where
patent cases may be filed. Congress is currently considering legislation that would restrict patent
owners in ways that could have significant ramifications for where
patent cases are filed.
Even before Congress can act, the Supreme Court may review the
Federal Circuit's interpretation of the requirements. At the
time of this post, the window for appeal to the Supreme Court is
still open. The Federal Circuit has been a magnet
for Supreme Court review in recent years, and the Federal
Circuit's decision in this case could give the Supreme Court
reason for review.
