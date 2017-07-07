In EmeraChem Holdings LLC v. Volkswagen Group of Am.
Inc., the Federal Circuit reminded the PTAB that it must abide
by the APA's requirements of adequate notice and an opportunity
to respond when conducting a post-grant review. While
affirming certain challenged claims as being obvious under pre-AIA
35 U.S.C. § 103(a), the Court reversed the PTAB's
obviousness determination on a trio of claims and remanded them for
further consideration and clarification. The PTAB's
conclusion that claims 3, 16 and 20 were obvious was based on the
inclusion of a reference that was not properly identified in the
petition or Institution Order and which the patent owner never had
the opportunity to address during the inter partes review
proceeding.
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("Volkswagen") filed
an IPR petition challenging claims 1–14 and 16–20 of
EmeraChem's U.S. patent No. 5,599,758 ("the '758
patent") on four grounds. In its petition, Volkswagen
included a claim chart identifying the grounds for each challenged
claim, including the identification of prior art Japanese Patent
Application No. 62-106826 to Saito ("Saito") only as to
dependent claims 3, 16, and 20. The PTAB instituted review on
all four grounds and provided an itemized list of challenged claims
and the specific references relied upon for each adopted ground of
rejection in the Institution Decision. The PTAB identified
Saito only for claims 3, 16, and 20.
In its final written decision, the PTAB concluded that claims
1–14 and 16–20 of the '758 patent were
unpatentable as being obvious under 35 U.S.C. § 103(a).
As to claims 3, 16, and 20 the PTAB did not rely on Saito, but
rather U.S. Patent No. 5,362,463 to Stiles
("Stiles"). On appeal, EmeraChem argued that the
PTAB violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not giving
EmeraChem adequate notice of or an opportunity to respond to the
Board's reliance on Stiles for claims 3, 16, and 20. The
Federal Circuit agreed and reminded the PTAB that IPRs are formal
adjudication proceedings where the APA requires "all
interested parties the opportunity to submit and consider facts and
arguments, and allow a party 'to submit rebuttal evidence . . .
as may be required for a full and true disclosure of the
facts.'" In this case, the patent owner, EmeraChem,
was not properly apprised of "the matters of fact and law
asserted" against it, namely an identification of the art the
Board planned to rely upon for its obviousness rejections of claims
3, 16, and 20. Without notice, the patent owner was also not
afforded a fair opportunity to respond, warranting the remand.
In the decision, the Federal Circuit rejected the PTAB's
arguments that the IPR institution decision provided fair notice to
EmeraChem. Specifically, the panel rejected the PTAB's
position that the language of the institution decision stating that
"claims 1–14 and 16–20 of the '758 patent
[are] likely unpatentable under 35 U.S.C. § 103(a) over
Campbell, Hirota, Saito, and Stiles" informed EmeraChem of the
Board's reliance on Stiles for claims 3, 16, and 20. The
Federal Circuit noted that the institution decision "listed
claims 2–20 and identified, claim-by-claim, specific portions
of the prior art references on which it was instituting
review." When considered in combination with the
petition's claim chart, the Federal Circuit held that the
general statements of unpatentability in the institution decision
failed to direct the patent owner to the particular bases of the
obviousness grounds. The Board's block quoting from
Stiles in its Institution Decision in a discussion of claim 1 also
did not sufficiently notify EmeraChem that the PTAB would later
rely on Stiles for claims 3, 16, and 20.
The case serves as a reminder that a party to a post-grant
proceeding must be provided with adequate notice and an opportunity
to respond to positions adverse to that party's interest that
are being considered by the Board. Where the PTAB does not
afford such notice, it runs afoul of the APA's procedural
requirements necessitating a remand.
