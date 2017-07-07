The TTAB granted this petition for cancellation of registrations
for the marks BLD and BLD's
for bar and restaurant services on the ground of likelihood of
confusion with petitioner's common law marks
BLD, in standard character and design form
(below), for restaurant and catering services. Respondent asserted
the affirmative defenses of laches but failed to show any specific
economic prejudice resulting from the 3-year delay in filing the
petition for cancellation; in any event, because confusion was
inevitable the laches defense was not available. 3 Square, Inc. v. San Pasqual Casino Development
Group, Inc. , Cancellation No. 92056703 (June 22, 2017)
[not precedential] (Opinion by Judge Heasley).
Priority: The principal issue for the
likelihood of confusion discussion was the question of priority.
The earliest date respondent could rely on was August 14,
2006, the filing date of the underlying ITU application
for its BLD registration. It first used the mark in 2009.
Petitioner's co-owner testified that petitioner began using
its marks on July 17, 2006. A bank statement
reflected revenues received from July 18-21, 2006. The Board found
petitioner's evidence and testimony to be sufficient to
establish priority. "The testimony of a single witness with
personal knowledge of the facts may be sufficient to prove first
use if it is clear, convincing, consistent, uncontradicted, and
sufficiently circumstantial to convince the Board of its probative
value." Circumstantial evidence corroborated petitioner's
use of both the block letters BLD interchangeably with the logo
form of its mark.
Respondent asserted that it had decided to open its restaurant
by February 20, 2006, adopted its intended logo form on July 17,
2006, and was the first to seek and obtain registration of its
marks. The Board pointed out, however, that even if Respondent
chose it marks first, the first party to use its mark is the senior
user.
Laches: Laches "may be defined as the
neglect or delay in bringing suit to remedy an alleged wrong, which
taken together with lapse of time and other circumstances, causes
prejudice to the adverse party and operates as an equitable
bar."
Respondent's registration for BLD issued on December 15,
2009, and for BLD'S on Jan. 12, 2010. The petition for
cancellation was filed on January 12, 2013: approximately three
years and a month after the BLD registration issued, and three
years and ten days after the BLD'S second registration. The
first issue was whether this delay was unreasonable.
Petitioner was unaware of Respondent until the USPTO issued an
office action refusing registration of petitioner's two BLD
marks in mid-2012. "The most Petitioner can be charged with,
then, is constructive notice of Respondent's
registrations."
The Board noted that "[c]omparable periods of time have
been found insufficient to establish laches [e.g.,
Plymouth Cordage Company v. Solar Nitrogen Chemicals,
Inc., 152 USPQ 202, 204 (TTAB 1966) (slightly less than 3 year
delay not sufficient to establish laches)], or sufficient to
establish laches [e.g., Ava Ruha Corp. v. Mother's
Nutritional Ctr., Inc., 113 USPQ2d 1575, 1580-81 (TTAB 2015)
(a little over 3 years, 2 months], depending on theircircumstances.
The different outcomes can be explained by the degree of the
plaintiffs' unreasonableness and the magnitude of the
defendants' prejudice."
Respondent claimed that it made significant marketing and
advertising investments in its two BLD marks and that cancellation
of its two registrations would subject it to severe economic
prejudice. However, the Board pointed out, those investments
concerned respondent's hotels as a whole. Respondent was unable
to say what portion was expended for the BLD venues themselves.
Although a "significant portion" was for restaurant
services, each hotel offered nine or ten restaurant options.
Without details regarding "the specific economic prejudice
uniquely suffered by cancellation of its BLD and BLD'S
registrations," the Board was "unable to say that
Respondent has established its affirmative defense of
laches."
Moreover, when confusion is inevitable, the equitable defense of
laches will not be applied because any injury to respondent is
outweighed by the public interest in avoiding confusion. Here, the
marks and services are identical with no geographical limitation on
respondent's rights.
Therefore the Board declined to uphold the affirmative defense
of laches, and it granted the petition for cancellation.
TTABlog comment: Does the laches defense
conflict with the 5-year "statute of limitations" of
Section 14? If a registrant aggressively invests in its mark, it
may be protected from cancellation as early as three years from
registration (Ava Ruha). Does that doctrine inequitably
favor the big guy over the little guy?
