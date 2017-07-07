DOL Pushes Ahead With Appeal of Overtime Rule Injunction

Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Labor filed a reply brief
in further support of its appeal of the November 22, 2016 order in
State of Nevada v. United States Dep't of Labor, No.
4:16-CV-00731 (E.D. Tex.). That order, issued by federal district
judge Judge Amos L. Mazzant, enjoined the DOL's 2016 overtime
rule on a nationwide basis. The new rule–revising 29 C.F.R.
Part 541 and raising the minimum salary for exemption as an
executive, administrative, or professional employees to $913 per
week, or $47,476 per year–was scheduled to take effect on
December 1, 2016.
Last December, the lame-duck DOL filed an appeal with the Fifth
Circuit, seeking a lift of the injunction. Many expected the
DOL—following the change in administration in Washington in
January 2017—to withdraw the appeal, allowing the injunction
to stand. But one issue with the injunction order is that it
suggests that DOL has no authority to set any minimum
salary for exemption. If this reasoning is to stand, then even the
current (i.e., pre-2016) version of the overtime rule would be
invalid. As Proskauer noted in comments to The New York Times last
November, "The Labor Department has been setting these
[salary] minimums [for exemption] since 1940 ... This [injunction
order] is the first time that a district court judge is essentially
saying you don't have the authority to do that."
Regardless of what happens on the appeal, the version of the
overtime rule that was enjoined will not survive. Earlier this
week, the DOL began the process of formally considering a new rule,
by transmitting a Request for Information (RFI) to the White
House's Office of Management and Budget for review. Once
approved by OMB, the RFI–which seeks public comment on a
number of issues relating to the so-called "white collar"
overtime exemptions–will be published in the Federal
Register. Ostensibly, the responses to the RFI will, in time,
inform the drafting of proposed revisions to Part 541. Based on
comments made by Secretary Acosta during his confirmation hearings
and since, it is possible that a new overtime rule will raise the
minimum salary for many exemptions to the low $30,000
range–not nearly as drastic or sudden an increase as that
proposed by the Obama DOL.
The DOL explained its rationale in filing a reply brief, and the
relief it seeks from the Fifth Circuit, as follows:
The Department has decided not to
advocate for the specific salary level ($913 per week) set in the
final rule at this time and intends to undertake further rulemaking
to determine what the salary level should be. Accordingly, the
Department requests that this Court address only the threshold
legal question of the Department's statutory authority to set a
salary level, without addressing the specific salary level set by
the 2016 final rule. In light of this litigation contesting the
Department's authority to establish any salary level test, the
Department has decided not to proceed immediately with issuance of
a notice of proposed rulemaking to address the appropriate salary
level. The rulemaking process imposes significant burdens on both
the promulgating agency and the public, and the Department is
reluctant to issue a proposal predicated on its authority to
establish a salary level test while this litigation remains
pending. Instead, the Department soon will publish a request for
information seeking public input on several questions that will aid
in the development of a proposal..... For the foregoing reasons,
the Department requests that this Court reverse the judgment of the
district court because it was premised on an erroneous legal
conclusion, and reaffirm the Department's statutory authority
to establish a salary level test. The Department requests that this
Court not address the validity of the specific salary level set by
the 2016 final rule ($913 per week), which the Department intends
to revisit through new rulemaking.
Stay tuned for further developments on this very interesting
issue.
