The SEC recently settled enforcement actions against William
Blair and two Calvert companies for using mutual fund assets to pay
distribution-related expenses in violation of Investment Company
Act Rule 12b-1 and for certain other misconduct. The cases follow a
similar 2015 enforcement action against First Eagle, the first
casualty of the SEC's "distribution-in-guise" sweep,
and the SEC staff's January 2016 Guidance Update on Mutual Fund
Distribution and Sub-Accounting Fees.
Although the improper payments in these cases were made to
broker-dealer firms, similar violations could result from mutual
fund assets being paid to other intermediaries, including insurance
companies whose separate accounts invest in the fund. Regardless of
the nature of the intermediary, Rule 12b-1 prohibits the use of
fund assets to pay directly or indirectly for distribution except
pursuant to a board-approved, written 12b-1 plan.
In the two recent cases, fund assets were used to make payments
under certain agreements that the fund companies, apparently
through administrative error, considered to be for
"sub-transfer agency" services. In fact, the agreements
clearly included the provision of distribution and marketing
services although no 12b-1 plan was applicable. The two cases thus,
like First Eagle, spotlight obvious violations of Rule 12b-1, but
shine little light on harder questions where it may be unclear
whether a portion of sub-accounting or similar fees are being used
to pay directly or indirectly for distribution, one of the many
issues raised in the staff's 2016 guidance.
Also of interest is that William Blair misspent $1.25 million of
fund assets and was fined $4.5 million, while Calvert misspent
nearly $18 million but was fined only $1 million. In both cases the
SEC acknowledged that the fund companies took prompt remedial
actions (including making the funds whole), but only in Calvert did
the SEC acknowledge self-reporting of the improper fee payments and
significant cooperation with the SEC's investigation by the
fund companies, which "assisted the [SEC] staff in efficiently
investigating the conduct."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).