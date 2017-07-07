In recent years, financial regulators have increasingly taken
enforcement action against chief compliance officers (CCOs) and
others in compliance oversight roles, rather than just against
their employers.
In the Matter of Windsor Street Capital, L.P.,
initiated in January of this year, is a case in point. There, the
SEC alleged that a broker-dealer firm violated the Securities Act
of 1933 by engaging in dozens of non-exempt unregistered
penny-stock sale transactions. The SEC further alleged that the
firm violated requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 by failing to file anti-money laundering (AML) suspicious
activity reports (SARs) in connection with such transactions and
that the firm's CCO aided, abetted, and caused those AML
violations.
That the SEC charged the CCO with complicity in the AML
violations (but not the Securities Act violations) may have been
partly because the CCO also served as the AML officer under the
firm's AML program and, in that capacity, was directly
responsible for monitoring clients' suspicious trading activity
and ensuring compliance with SAR reporting requirements. Moreover,
the SEC alleged that the firm had strong indicia that its
clients' penny-stock sales entailed suspicious trading activity
under the firm's AML program, as well as under FINRA and SEC
guidance, and that the firm and the CCO ignored these "red
flags."
This case is consistent with other recent actions where the SEC
charged CCOs for gross failure to perform specific responsibilities
assigned to them under firm policies. In In the Matter of Susan
M. Diamond, the CCO was sanctioned for misrepresentations in
the firm's Form ADV, which falsely claimed three funds advised
by the firm underwent annual audits, where the CCO was responsible
for preparing and filing the form. The SEC, however, remains less
likely to charge CCOs based on compliance failures in which the CCO
is less directly and seriously implicated.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
