In February, the SEC staff issued a guidance update focusing on
"robo-advisers," i.e., registered investment advisers
(RIAs) who provide online, automated investment advice, through the
use of an algorithmic program. As RIAs, robo-advisers are subject
to the fiduciary and other substantive requirements under the
Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Unlike other RIAs, robo-advisers
have little, if any, face-to-face interaction with clients.
This, among other factors, has led the SEC staff to assert that
robo-advisers should consider providing the following disclosures
to their clients:
A statement that an algorithm is used
to manage individual client accounts;
The functions performed by the
algorithm;
The limitations and particular risks
of using the algorithm;
Any circumstances that might cause
the robo-adviser to override the algorithm;
Any third-party involvement in the
development, management, or ownership of the algorithm, including
an explanation of any related conflicts of interest;
Fees and costs that the client will
pay, directly or indirectly;
The degree of human involvement in
the oversight and management of client accounts; and
How the robo-adviser uses the
information gathered from the client to create recommendations, and
how and when a client should update such information.
The guidance update also emphasizes, among other things, that
disclosures should be in plain English and reminds robo-advisers to
carefully consider whether their disclosures are presented in a way
conducive to client understanding. For example, the staff stated
that advisers may wish to consider:
Presenting certain disclosures to
prospective clients before they sign up for an account;
Using design features such as pop-up
boxes, and interactive text to emphasize key disclosures or provide
additional information; and
Whether the presentation and
formatting of any disclosure made available on a mobile platform
have been appropriately adapted for that platform.
