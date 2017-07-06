On June 27, 2017, President Trump nominated labor attorney
William J. Emanuel to fill one of two vacancies to the National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This follows closely on last
week's nomination of Marvin E. Kaplan to fill the other
vacancy. Currently, the Board is comprised of Democrat members Mark
Gaston Pearce and Lauren M. McFerran as well as Republican member
and newly-appointed Chair, Phillip A. Miscimarra.
Former union attorney Richard F. Griffin Jr.'s term as General
Counsel expires at the beginning of November. Thus, despite the
fact that President Trump assumed the presidency in January of this
year, the Board has continued to operate in the same fashion as it
has for the last eight years. Many in the business community
believe the NLRB's recent rulings contain policy missteps.
Both Emanuel and Kaplan come with many years of labor law
experience. Emanuel is a shareholder in the Los Angeles office of a
national labor and employment firm where he advises employers on
traditional labor law matters. His firm biography touts him as
having an expertise regarding union access to employers'
private property. Kaplan was most recently counsel to Heather L.
MacDougall, former Acting Chair of the Occupational Safety and
Health Review Commission (OSHRC). Prior to his position with OSHRC,
Kaplan served as the Republican workforce policy counsel for the
House Education and the Workforce Committee.
It is still too early to predict how Emanuel and Kaplan will be
received by the U.S. Senate, which must vote to approve their
nominations. However, Board nominations can sometimes be
contentious simply because of the significant role the Board plays
in setting national labor policy.
What Will Be the Priorities of a Newly-Constituted Board?
For starters, the business community is hopeful that a new NLRB
will review the previous Board's dramatic policy shifts on joint employment, fractured bargaining units,
ambush elections, and class action waivers in arbitration
agreements, among other issues. Of course, the Board's
standards on joint employer and class action waivers are the
subject of appeals currently awaiting decisions from the D.C. Court
of Appeals and the Supreme Court of the United States,
respectively. If these courts act before a new Board does, they
could establish the contours for what the Board can or cannot do in
these areas. Other issues such as employees' use of company email for
organizing purposes and employers' abilities to establish
reasonable workplace rules could also be addressed.
Besides getting a late start, there is another reason why the
new Board might find it a bit difficult to hit the ground running:
the continued presence of General Counsel Griffin. Many in the
business community expect that Griffin will likely spend his
remaining months in office trying to prevent or delay the new Board
from advancing its new policy agenda. However, Griffin's
ability to do this is diminished with regard to representation
decisions, so there may be some early opportunities for the new
Board in this area.
Ultimately, history will judge the effectiveness of the new
Board's ability to return balance to our nation's labor
policy. For today, many employers are simply encouraged by this
first step.
