On June 26, 2017, US Citizenship and Immigration Services
(USCIS) introduced a redesigned version of Form I-485,
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust
Status. This form is used in the final stage of the permanent
residence, or "green card," process for most applicants
physically present in the United States.
There is a 60-day
grace period during which USCIS will accept either the new version
or the older version of the form, which bears an edition date of
01/17/17. BeginningAugust 25,
2017, however, only the new form, bearing an
edition date of 06/26/2017, will be accepted.
In
addition to revising Form I-485, USCIS has also revised the
Supplement A and Supplement J forms to Form I-485. Supplement A is
submitted when filing under the provisions of Section 245(i) of the
Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows some
otherwise-ineligible individuals to apply for Adjustment of Status
in the US. Supplement J was introduced in January 2017 and serves
to verify the qualifying offer of employment, either in the context
of permanent portability (e.g., when changing jobs at least six
months after filing Form I-485) or when filing Form I-485
separately from the related Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for
Alien Worker.
The new forms are
intended to provide clearer navigation and reduced complexity for
applicants as well as increased efficiency in adjudications by
reducing errors and requests for evidence. According to
USCIS's announcement, the new Form I-485 includes the following
improvements:
Improves the flow and organization of questions to make the
form user-friendly for both the applicants and USCIS. In addition,
readability has significantly improved due to new spacing, columns,
flow, white space, and formatting;
Incorporates biographic information questions previously
requested on the supplemental Form G-325A, so applicants will no
longer need to file a separate G-325A form;
Lists 27 immigrant categories, which allows applicants to
identify the specific immigrant category under which they are
applying; and
Includes a comprehensive, updated list of admissibility-related
questions, with questions added to ensure USCIS officers have the
necessary information to better assess the applicant's
admissibility and eligibility.
The new Form I-485 is
considerably longer than the prior version, largely because of the
inclusion of biographic information questions previously submitted
separately on Form G-325A.
Although the Form
I-485, Supplement A and Supplement J, as well as the related
instructions have been updated, the filing process remains
unchanged with applicants submitting paper applications to USCIS as
detailed in the instructions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
