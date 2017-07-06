A report by Brattle economists outlines the key reliability
challenges and defines the attributes in which electric grid
operators should focus on in order to maintain and strengthen
system reliability.
The transformation of the U.S. electric industry, driven by
technological innovation, changes in the industry's cost
structure, and environmental concerns, is leading to a greater
share of electric generation from variable energy. To ensure
reliability as variable energy resources' share of total
generation grows, grid operators will need access to more flexible
power plants, storage, and demand response resources that have a
diverse set of reliability attributes that can meet these
requirements.
The Brattle report outlines two key principles all jurisdictions
should consider when determining their needs for reliability
attributes. First, variable generation resources can create
additional reliability needs for the system. Second, resources with
reliability attributes that meet these needs should be
appropriately valued. With these two principles in mind, the
authors identify three important issues for market designers and
system planners to consider going forward:
The marginal capacity value of
variable generation resources can decrease as penetration
increases. To minimize costs and maintain reliability for
consumers, it is important that variable generation resources
receive compensation for the value of the capacity resources they
provide.
Obtaining frequency response will be
increasingly important as increased reliance on variable generation
resources decreases system inertia and increases frequency
volatility. This will create a greater need for primary, secondary,
and tertiary frequency response products.
Fast-ramping resources will be
critical to integrating variable generation resources that increase
the variability of net load.
The Brattle report also outlines the key attributes that
contribute to grid reliability and discusses their importance in
the context of these ongoing changes to the grid. The authors note
that the mechanisms for valuing the reliability attributes will
differ between restructured markets and regulated states, and the
relative value of different attributes will also vary between
different regions. However, in all regions and jurisdictions,
ensuring economically appropriate compensation for the attributes
identified will be important to maintaining system reliability.
The report, "Diversity of Reliability Attributes: A Key
Component of the Modern Grid," is authored by Brattle
Principal Ira Shavel, Senior Associate Michael Kline, Associate
Roger Lueken, and Senior Associate Pablo Ruiz. It was prepared for
the American Petroleum Institute (API) and can be accessed using
the link below.
