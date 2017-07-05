Employees at O'Hare Encounter Delays of a Different Kind
The Northern District of Illinois has now either decertified or
refused to certify two "off the clock" cases involving
hourly workers at O'Hare Airport. Neither case involves
O'Hare employees per se, but both involve large contractors and
highlight the pitfalls for plaintiffs in large off-the-clock
cases.
In the first case, Solsol v. Scrub, Inc., Case No. 13 CV 7652 (N.D.
Ill., May 23, 2017), the plaintiffs worked for a
contractor that performed janitorial services at O'Hare. Some
of the work was for the airport itself, some was for airlines
inside the facility (such as gates), and some involved cleaning the
airplanes themselves. The employees contended that they were forced
to work through unpaid breaks or required to do work before their
start times, or that supervisors underreported their time on input
sheets used for calculating payroll. The court, following the
familiar two-step rubric, initially certified the class, and
approximately 800 employees opted in. After the opt-in period,
however, the employer conducted further discovery and moved to
decertify the conditionally certified class.
This is the problem with off-the-clock cases. While it was easy
enough to allege off-the-clock time to cobble together a
"class" under the lower standard for conditional
certification, by their very nature these claims are almost always
individual in nature. Rarely do off-the-clock claims involve a
company policy; far more often, they involve claims that individual
supervisors required off-the-clock work or somehow caused it to
happen by insisting on production standards, or even allegedly just
looked the other way when it happened.
In Solsol, the court found that the size and diversity
of the class were also a fatal flaw. Given the very nature of work
at O'Hare, one of the largest and most sprawling airports in
the world, class members performed different functions, worked
under different supervisors, and had a range of experiences.
Indeed, O'Hare is so vast a complex that the court could not
conclude that it truly constituted a single "location"
but rather consisted of many smaller work locations spread over
millions of square feet. Discovery revealed that employees cleaning
the general areas of the airport had different experiences than,
say, those cleaning jet cabins for the various airlines. The time
demands alone varied based on the specific function performed.
Opt-in testimony also demonstrated that the various employees used
their time differently. After reviewing these factors, the court
decertified the case.
The second case, Foday v. Air Check, Inc., Case No. 15 C 10105
(N.D. Ill. June 21, 2017), involved a different janitorial
services contractor at O'Hare, as well as a different
procedural posture. This particular contractor performed, among
other things, "lav" services, clearing bridgeways to
planes, changing garbage cans and even pulling weeds. The
plaintiffs brought claims under both Illinois state law and federal
law and sought certification of the class under Rule 23. This case
challenged claimed timekeeping practices similar to those
challenged by the plaintiffs in Solsol. While they focused
on rounding off time and an alleged refusal to pay for time worked
outside of scheduled shifts, even then, they alleged an array of
claimed practices affecting different employees to assert a
violation. The court found no trouble listing the range of issues
presented by the proposed class, which covered a host of functions,
different work settings, site-by-site evaluations of policies,
different supervision and complex problems, in computing damages on
a class-wide basis. Finding a lack of Rule 23(a) commonality, and
no predominance under Rule 23(b)(3), the court denied the
plaintiffs' motion for class certification.
The plaintiffs in both cases probably anticipated a big payoff
because of the large number of class members, a single (albeit
enormous) site of employment, and early procedural victories,
particularly in the Solsol case. Both cases highlight the
problems with off-the-clock cases, particularly when the plaintiffs
are relying on informal policies or the mandates of individual
supervisors. Fortunately for both employers, the court was willing
to look at these differences and find certification
inappropriate.
The bottom line: Off-the-clock claims are often unsuitable for
class or collective treatment, but the employer may have to
litigate the case for years before the court will consider the
differences among the class members and their allegations.
