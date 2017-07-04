Last week, we looked at what can be inferred from the patterns
of Chief Justice Karmeier's questions in civil cases between
2008 and 2016. This week, we look at the Chief Justice's
questioning in criminal cases.
In Table 497, we report the data for the Chief's patterns
when voting in the majority. Like most appellate judges, the Chief
Justice questions the losing side more heavily in affirmances. In
such cases, he averages 2.01 questions to appellants and only 0.68
to appellees. Writing the majority opinion has an impact –
when writing for the Court, he averages five questions to
appellants and 1.6 to appellees. When not writing at all, the Chief
Justice averages 1.56 questions to appellants and 0.54 to
appellees.
He also averages more questions to the losing party in
reversals. When joining the majority in a reversal, he averages
1.92 questions to appellees, 1.04 to appellees. When writing the
majority opinion, the Chief's average for appellees jumps to
4.48 questions per argument, and his average for appellants to
3.15. The Chief Justice writes comparatively few special
concurrences in criminal cases – one in affirmances, two in
reversals. When not writing an opinion in a reversal, the Chief
Justice averages 0.58 questions to appellants, 1.42 to
appellees.
The Chief Justice is relatively seldom in the minority in
criminal cases. When he is, he averages more questions to the party
he's voting against rather than the party who will ultimately
win. When in the minority of an affirmance, the Chief Justice
averages 1.5 questions to appellees and one to appellants. When
writing a dissent, the Chief Justice asks even more questions of
the party he's voting against – three questions per
argument to appellees. When not writing and voting in the minority
of an affirmance, the Chief averages 1.33 questions to appellants,
1 to appellees.
When in the minority of a reversal, the Chief Justice averages
four questions to appellants, none to appellees. The Chief Justice
hasn't written a dissent in any of the cases where he was in
the minority of a reversal.
Join us back here tomorrow as we continue our analysis of the
Chief Justice's question patterns in criminal cases.
