Imagine finding the perfect site for your new brewery and tap
room—it's spacious, inexpensive, and conveniently
located—only to be told by your lawyer that breweries
aren't allowed in that particular location. This is the reality
that many brewers face since, traditionally, breweries have been
relegated to industrial districts under local zoning by-laws that
lump breweries in with other manufacturing activities. But with the
growing popularity of breweries as restaurants and tourist
destinations, local governments around the United States are
starting to realize the benefit of creating a more hospitable
business climate for brewers. For brewers, locating communities
that provide a favorable permitting environment can save valuable
time and thousands in startup costs.
Generally, zoning by-laws regulate the use of land by dividing
municipalities into districts with distinct
characteristics—e.g. residential, industrial,
business, etc.—and then allowing certain uses in each
district. Most zoning by-laws further separate uses into three
categories: uses that are (1) allowed by right, (2) allowed by
special permit or (3) prohibited. The way in which a certain use is
categorized determines whether zoning relief is required for that
particular use, which in turn, significantly impacts the cost of
obtaining approvals and starting a business.
Breweries are complicated because a variety of
"uses"—e.g. manufacturing, warehousing,
distribution, restaurants, bars, retail, brewery, brewpub,
etc.—need to be accounted for. Furthermore, every craft
brewer will tell you that a "craft brewery" is not a
"macro brewery," and both are distinct from a
"brewpub," which is not necessarily a "micro
brewery." Each of these uses has a distinct character based on
the volume of beer produced, the size and frequency of deliveries
in and out of the facilities and the number of visitors they
attract—some are appropriate in certain neighborhoods and
some are not.
In addition to use restrictions, zoning by-laws may restrict the
opening of a brewery in a number of other ways related to traffic
impact, parking, dimensional requirements and
wastewater discharge requirements.
Evaluating the zoning environment is as important for a brewer
as evaluating the condition of the potential brewery site. Thus,
brewers should determine early in the site location process whether
a potential building will require zoning relief and carefully
evaluate its likelihood of successfully obtaining such relief
before proceeding further. A careful zoning analysis by brewers and
their real estate attorneys at the beginning of a site acquisition
or lease negotiation is well worth the investment in the long
run.
