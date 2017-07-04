CHICAGO (June 26, 2017) - Led by Seyfarth Shaw LLP partner
Andrew S. Boutros, the firm's National Co-Chair of the White
Collar, Internal Investigations and False Claims Team, the American
Bar Association (ABA) Criminal Justice Section Task Force on
College Due Process Rights and Victim Protections has completed its
mandate and released a unanimously-approved set of recommendations.
The Task Force also included Seyfarth Shaw attorney Bridget
Maricich.
Universally endorsed for publication by the ABA Criminal Justice
Section Council, the Task Force recommendations urge the
nation's nearly 5,000 private and public colleges and
universities to adopt a fair and balanced disciplinary system in
sexual misconduct cases that includes procedural and substantive
due process protections for the accused while protecting the rights
and interests of the victim. You can read the recommendations
and report here. Highlights include:
The Task Force recommends having an
adjudicatory hearing in which at least three people other than the
investigator decide whether a violation occurred. Schools should
require a unanimous vote for a finding of responsibility.
The Task Force recommends that the
complainant and respondent not be allowed to question one another
or other witnesses directly, but should be given an ongoing
opportunity during the proceeding to offer questions to be asked
through the decision-maker(s), who will determine whether to ask
them. The investigator should be available for questioning by the
decision-maker(s) and the parties.
The Task Force spent considerable
time discussing the standard of proof to be used by
decision-maker(s) in determining whether a violation occurred. In
light of concerns raised about both preponderance and clear and
convincing evidence, the Task Force believes that it is best to
avoid labels and instead articulate the appropriate basis for a
finding of responsibility. In a model where there is only one
decision-maker, the Task Force believes that there should be a
higher standard of proof.
"The college and university community has been grappling
for decades with how to fairly and effectively ensure fair process
protections for both victims and the accused in sexual misconduct
cases," said Task Force Chair Andrew S. Boutros.
"On behalf of the entire Task Force and its members, we are
all immensely proud to have played a part in helping the
nation's thousands of higher education institutions and their
approximately 21 million students in this important and complex
area of law and policy," said Boutros.
The ABA Criminal Justice Section established the Task Force on
College Due Process Rights and Victim Protections to develop
guidelines and recommendations to ensure due process for both the
victim and the accused in college campus sexual misconduct cases.
You can read more about the Task Force here.
Seyfarth's White Collar, Internal Investigations, and False
Claims Team represents colleges, universities, and other schools in
matters involving allegations of Title IX violations, sexual
assault on college campuses, and other allegations of student or
school improprieties. In addition, the Team provides cutting-edge
advice to clients (both companies and individuals) in all varieties
of white collar matters, government enforcement defense, trials,
internal investigations, and complex litigations, including matters
involving fraud, embezzlement, the FCPA, insider trading, other
securities violations, healthcare violations, customs fraud, trade
secret theft, environmental crimes, and the False Claims Act, among
others.
