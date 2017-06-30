On June 21, 2017, the FTC updated its COPPA Compliance
Guidance for businesses. The new guidance includes new
descriptions of services and products covered by COPPA, and new
methods for obtaining parental consent.
Though the guidance is new, the subjects of the guidance
generally are not; for example, "internet-enabled
location-based services" have long been within the ambit of
COPPA because geolocation information has long been part of the
definition of "personal information" of children that
COPPA regulates. However, the new guidance, confirms the FTC's
continued interest in these areas.
So what are the FTC's declared areas of focus?
Voice-activated devices that collect personal data, including
location data. As we have
written, Amazon's Alexa and similar devices are creating a
host of unresolved privacy issues. The FTC now adds to that list
the potential that voice-activated devices may collect data from
children without parental consent.
Internet-connected toys. This inclusion is particularly
interesting given the March 2017
filing of a complaint with the FTC by privacy advocates
regarding internet-connected dolls. More broadly, this should be
seen to signal continued interest in any part of the Internet of
Things that the FTC may consider to be child-directed.
Parental consent based on authentication questions and facial
recognition. These too are not new, because the COPPA Rule allows
new parental verification methods to be proposed and added, as we
have
noted.
These updates reflect the FTC's efforts to keep pace in
regulating a space that is moving very quickly. The rapid
proliferation of connected devices is creating COPPA issues with a
large number of services that, at first blush, might not be
considered directed to children (although, as we have stated
repeatedly, COPPA compliance matters for
general audience websites, too). The guidance signals
that the FTC expects those offering all of these services to
examine their policies and take the necessary COPPA
precautions.
To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law
Blog please click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
While carrying out their responsibilities, attorneys must always take their ethical duty into account. Matters relating to intellectual property give rise to some special ethical considerations. A misstep can result in consequences that can be detrimental not only to the attorney, but to the client as well.
In this 60-minute webinar, designed exclusively for in-house counsel, you will learn how to spot ethical issues to protect yourself and your company from potentially irreversible consequences. What is the import of an oath accompanying a filing with the Patent and Trademark Office and who at the company should sign it? What are the rules of the road for investigating your adversaries? In any given circumstance, who exactly is “the client”? We will explore the answers to these and other important ethical questions to consider the next time an intellectual property issue pops up in your practice.
Please join us on Thursday, July 20 at the Westin Waltham Hotel for our quarterly New England M&A Forum, which brings the latest in market trends and recent legal developments to the New England M&A professionals' community.
While carrying out their responsibilities, attorneys must always take their ethical duty into account. Matters relating to intellectual property give rise to some special ethical considerations. A misstep can result in consequences that can be detrimental not only to the attorney, but to the client as well.
In this 60-minute webinar, designed exclusively for in-house counsel, you will learn how to spot ethical issues to protect yourself and your company from potentially irreversible consequences. What is the import of an oath accompanying a filing with the Patent and Trademark Office and who at the company should sign it? What are the rules of the road for investigating your adversaries? In any given circumstance, who exactly is “the client”? We will explore the answers to these and other important ethical questions to consider the next time an intellectual property issue pops up in your practice.
In May 2017, the world experienced an unprecedented global cyberattack that targeted the public and private sectors, including an auto factory in France, dozens of hospitals and health care facilities in the United Kingdom, gas stations in China and banks in Russia.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).