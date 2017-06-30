In its editorial, the Times referenced a map published
by a political group affiliated with Palin, which was described as
showing "Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross
hairs." These descriptions, and one other aspect of the
editorial, turned out to be erroneous, and the Times
subsequently issued a two-part correction.
Notwithstanding the retractions, Palin filed suit.
Speaking to Newsweek, Partner Michael Niboski, who
specializes in defamation law, explained that Palin may likely have
standing in her suit against the Times: "A media
defendant does not automatically escape the possibility of
liability under a libel claim by issuing a retraction or a
correction. Palin's attorneys will certainly argue that the two
corrections were insufficient as a matter of law to even qualify as
a correction and retraction. But even if they were, they did not
serve to mitigate any of the damage caused to her reputation and
feelings by the initial article."
When asked to comment on Palin's possible motives for
bringing the suit, Niborski opined, "part of the goal of
certain plaintiffs is not necessarily to win a libel case, but
rather to force media defendants to spend money on defending
themselves, and therefore make it less likely that they will target
a certain public figure in the future."
Pryor Cashman Summer Associates Esther Kim and Luke Rushing have been selected to participate in the 4th Annual Second Circuit Moot Court Argument Program. The competition will take place on July 18, 2017 at The Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan’s Foley Square.
As part of the program, co-sponsored by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association (NYIPLA) and the Second Circuit, Kim and Rushing will compete against adversaries from three other law firms in a moot court oral argument derived from the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent Star Athletica decision regarding the separability analysis in the context of copyright protection eligibility.
Judges from the Second Circuit and the District Court will hear argument and voice their comments from the bench.
deBrauwere's lecture will explore the IP issues arising from augmented and virtual reality technology, while Finguerra-DuCharme will moderate a fireside chat with Gerard F. Rogers, Chief Administrative Trademark Judge at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).
Today, the Supreme Court issued three decisions, described below, of interest to the business community: Class Actions—Appellate Jurisdiction; Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Notice Requirement...
