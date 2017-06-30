The United States Supreme Court's recent decision in Matal v. Tam reinforced what Justice Samuel
Alito termed a First Amendment "bedrock" in which
"[s]peech may not be banned on the ground that it expresses
ideas that offend."
All eight participating justices sided with respondent Simon
Tam, founder of dance-rock band "The Slants," and held
that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office could not refuse
trademark registration of the band's name under Lanham Act
Section 2(a), also known as the disparagement clause.
The Court held that the clause, which prohibits federal
registration of trademarks that "disparage" or
"bring ... into contempt or disrepute" any "persons,
living or dead," violates the First Amendment's Free
Speech Clause and constitutes viewpoint discrimination. Justice
Alito described the clause's damning breadth: "[It]
reaches any trademark that disparages any person, group, or
institution ... [It] goes much further than is necessary to serve
the interest asserted." The justices also disagreed with the
government petitioner's argument that federal trademark
registration is government speech, which is exempt from First
Amendment scrutiny.
With the clause struck down, the Trademark Office is likely to
see an influx of applications to register marks that will be
offensive to some. But respondent Tam pushed back on
this argument: "[T]he idea that our market will be
flooded by people who just want to register marks on a whim is
ridiculous ... people have to have an established business purpose,
pay the fees, go through the paperwork and have their information
in public."1
The decision may also have a direct impact on another
high-profile trademark controversy, the scheduled cancellation of
the Washington Redskins' trademarks. Cancellation of the marks
is currently pending review in the Court of Appeals for the Fourth
Circuit. But this case factually differs from Tam, in that it
addresses marks opposed through a two-party proceeding in front of
the Trademark Office's Trial and Appeal Board. Indeed, an
attorney for the Native American groups opposing the Redskins marks
stated, "Nothing in the opinion undermines the decision of the
[Patent and Trademark Office appeal board]," 2
preferring to view the Tam decision as narrow, and not excluding,
registration of every offensive trademark.
The opinion also does not mention how the ruling may affect
registrations of marks that are considered immoral or scandalous,
but do not disparage a particular group; that issue was not before
the Court.
Disclaimer:This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In Rivera v. International Trade Commission, Appeal No. 2016-1841 (Fed. Cir. May 23, 2017), the Federal Circuit affirmed the ITC's decision invalidating Rivera's patent under the written description...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).