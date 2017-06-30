On June 12. 2017, the United States Supreme Court decided
Microsoft Corp. v. Baker, 582 U.S. ___. The Court phrased
the question before it as follows:
Do federal courts of appeals have jurisdiction under §1291
and Article III of the Constitution to review an order denying
class certification (or, as here, an order striking class
allegations) after the named plaintiffs have voluntarily dismissed
their claims with prejudice?
Spoiler alert: the Court (8-0) answered "No."
The Court viewed the Respondents' arguments as an attempt to
revivify the "death knell" doctrine, which the Court
rejected decades ago in Coopers & Lybrand v.
Livesay, 437 U. S. 463 (1978). Justice Ginsburg, writing
for the five-justice majority in Microsoft, briefly
summarized that judicially-created doctrine as follows: Courts of
Appeals reviewed a refusal to certify a class when the refusal
effectively terminated the litigation because the named plaintiff
would not pursue his low-value individual claim – hence the
term "death knell." In such circumstances, an appeals
court deemed the order denying class certification an appealable
final decision under § 1291. Id. at 471.
Coopers & Lybrand killed the "death
knell" doctrine, citing its "heavy cost to [28 U.S.C.]
§ 1291's finality requirement," the doctrine tendency
to force appellate courts "indiscriminately into the trial
process" upsetting the balance between the trial and appellate
courts, and the fact that the doctrine "operate[d] only in
favor of plaintiffs," even though class-certification is often
"of critical importance to defendants." Id. at
476.
In 1998, Congress amended the Rules Enabling Act to allow for
promulgation of rules providing an interlocutory appeal of orders
previously not appealable under existing rules. As a result,
Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(f) arrived, authorizing
"permissive interlocutory appeal" from
class-certification orders in "the sole discretion of the
court of appeals."
In 2011, Seth Baker and others sued Microsoft over an alleged
design defect in its Xbox game system, seeking to represent a
nationwide class of Xbox owners. A prior putative class action
alleging the same design defect had ended in a denial of class
certification, but Baker argued that the earlier case did not
control his case. The district court held that it did control and
therefore struck the class allegations. The Ninth Circuit denied
Baker's petition under Rule 23(f).
The putative class representatives then dismissed their case
with prejudice, planning to appeal the order striking the class
allegations and, if victorious, return to the district court as
class representatives. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals took the
appeal as one from a final order, rejecting Microsoft's
argument that the voluntary dismissal and appeal ploy impermissibly
circumvented Rule 23(f ).
The Microsoft majority called the Respondents'
"voluntary-dismissal tactic, even more than the death-knell
theory," an invitation to "protracted litigation and
piecemeal appeals," saying it was infected with all the other,
often one-sided, problems identified with the "death
knell" doctrine and, moreover, was an affront to the Rules
Enabling Act and Rule 23(f )'s permissive appeal regime.
In concurring in the judgment, Justice Thomas took a simpler
approach, albeit one that required confronting the constitutional
question that the majority avoided. Joined by the Chief Justice and
Justice Alito, Justice Thomas concluded that the district
court's dismissal order was final for purposes of § 1291.
Therefore, the constitutional question was unavoidable in his view.
Having decided the Court must face the Article III question,
Justice Thomas concluded that the plaintiffs' voluntary
dismissal of their claims rendered the case non-justiciable under
Article III because there was no longer the necessary adversity as
to the merits.
