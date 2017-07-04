The Additional Insured endorsement at issue in
Burlington covered liability for bodily injury
"caused, in whole or in part" by the "acts or
omissions" of the Named Insured. The Burlington Court held
that this meant full-blown proximate cause; the mere fact that the
liability-producing bodily injury was "causally linked"
to the Named Insured – indeed, would not have happened
"but for" the Named Insured – was not enough.
The Burlington court's reasoning included the
following (emphasis supplied):
Here, the Burlington policy
endorsement states that the injury must be "caused, in whole
or in part" by BSI. These words require proximate
causation since "but for" causation cannot be
partial. An event may not be wholly or partially connected
to a result, it either is or it is not connected. Stated
differently, although there may be more than one proximate cause,
all "but for" causes bear some connection to the outcome
even if all do not lead to legal liability.
In dicta the Court suggested that "arising out of"
would provide broader coverage.
The point is not as arcane as it may at first seem: if the
injured person is an employee of the Named Insured, it's likely
that, because of the worker's comp bar, her Complaint will
not blame the Named Insured. Indeed, it's likely that
her Complaint won't even mention the Named Insured. Under
Burlington, and the "Eight
Corners Rule," the Additional Insured wouldn't be
entitled to a defense, even if that plaintiff's injury was, in
fact, proximately caused by the Named Insured.
True, after years of litigation the Additional Insured might be
able to prove that plaintiff's injury was proximately
caused by the Named Insured, and thus perhaps win reimbursement for
massive defense costs, but this is hardly what the average
Additional Insured is hoping for, or expects.
The lessons are what they have ever been: Know the differences
in "Additional Insured" language. Tell the Named Insured
precisely what language you require. And make sure that the Named
Insured has in fact obtained that language – a
Certificate of Insurance is not enough!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
