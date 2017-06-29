Seyfarth Synopsis: In an interesting outcome, an OSHRC
Administrative Law Judge recently vacated a citation to an alleged
"controlling employer" based on 5th Circuit precedent
– despite being contrary with OSHA policy and other OSHRC
precedent.
A recent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission
(Commission) Administrative Law Judge, Brian A. Duncan's
decision, in Hensel
Phelps Construction Co., Docket No. 15-1638 (April 28,
2017), considered whether Respondent, as the general contractor for
the project, can be held liable for the violation as a
"controlling employer."Additionally, the parties argued
and stipulated that under 5th Circuit case law, that OSHA's
"controlling employer" policy has been invalidated and is
unenforceable.
The Commission has held that "an employer who either
creates or controls the cited hazard has a duty under §
5(a)(2) of the Act, 29 U.S.C. § 666(a)(2), to protect not only
its own employees, but those of other employers 'engaged in the
common undertaking'." McDevitt
Street Bovis, Docket No. 97-1918 (Sept. 28, 2000).
"An employer may be held responsible for the violations of
other employers 'where it could reasonably be expected to
prevent or detect and abate the violations due to its supervisory
authority and control over the worksite."' Summit
Contractors, Inc., Docket No. 05-0839 (Aug. 19, 2010).
In the facts in this case, according to the ALJ, the Respondent
had overall construction management authority on the project.
Pursuant to its contract with the City of Austin, and as the
jobsite general contractor, Respondent also had authority through
its officials and agents to stop construction work performed by
subcontractors when hazardous conditions were found, and to prevent
them from continuing work due to safety concerns. Respondent's
onsite safety managers had previously exercised control over
jobsite safety by stopping subcontractor work, and by removing
subcontractor employees from the jobsite.In fact,
"Respondent's Area Superintendent ... and ... Project
Superintendent ... were actually present when CVI employees were
performing work in the unprotected area of the
excavation."
However, this violation occurred at a jobsite in Austin, Texas,
which was under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the 5th Circuit.In 1981, the Fifth Circuit, according to the ALJ,
ruled that the OSH Act, its legislative history, and implemented
regulations, serve to protect "an employer's own
employees from workplace hazards." ALJ's emphasis. Melerine v. Avondale Shipyards, Inc., 659 F.2d 706
(5th Cir. 1981).In this case, the ALJ clarified that that
"where it is highly probable that a Commission decision would
be appealed to a particular circuit, the Commission has generally
applied the precedent of that circuit in deciding the case –
even though it may differ from the Commission's
precedent." Kerns
Bros. Tree Service, Docket No. 96-1719 (Mar. 16,
2000).
Therefore, the ALJ ruled that "applying 5th Circuit
precedent, Respondent cannot be liable for a violation of the Act
based solely upon a subcontractor's employees' exposure to
the condition."The citation was vacated.
For employers this outcome raises a clear example of where, if
issued an OSHA citation, such as under OSHA's multi-employer
citation policy, it is important to review the citation from the
big picture, including the law, regulations, and all case law
precedent that might impact the citation on the particular
employer.The jurisdiction in which the case arises matters.
Want a road map for how not to react to a successful job applicant who announces her pregnancy immediately after receiving an offer letter? Look at the reaction of one prospective employer in Florida who recently settled a legal claim on that issue.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).