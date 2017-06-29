Many of us take our civil rights for granted. It is only when
they are threatened, do we take notice and then action (well,
maybe). While all rights are not created equal, when we have the
ability to control certain aspects of our life, it behooves us to
do so. So here is your call to arms to take advantage of your right
to control the disposition of your estate when you die or face the
ramifications of failing to do so.
All states recognize the right of an individual to express his
or her directions as to the disposition of assets upon death via a
Last Will and Testament. The states vary as to what constitutes a
valid Will, but here in Maryland, it must be in writing, signed and
acknowledged. Each state, in addition, has a back-up plan for those
of us who die without a valid Will and have not otherwise disposed
of our assets through the use of joint accounts or allowable
beneficiary designations. Such "plans" are typically
referred to as Intestacy Laws.
In Maryland, Sections 3-101 et seq., of the Estates and
Trusts Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, set forth the
pattern of distribution at death if you do not have a Will. The
laws are convoluted, but can generally be summarized as
follows:
The share of your surviving spouse,
if you have one, will be:
˝ of the net estate if you
have surviving minor children;
$15,000.00 plus ˝ of the net
estate if you do not have surviving minor children, but do have
surviving lineal descendants (adult children, grandchildren, great
grandchildren . . . referred to under the law as
"issue";
$15,000.00 plus ˝ of the net
estate if you die without children or issue, but are survived by
your parents;
The entire estate if you are not
otherwise survived by children, issue or parents.
If you do not have a surviving spouse
but do have surviving issue, your net estate will be divided into
equal shares and distributed to your issue by representation.
Distribution by representation means that your closest relatives,
as a group, will inherit first (your children), and if a member of
that group has predeceased you, his or her share will be
distributed in equal shares to his or her descendants (your
grandchildren).
If you have neither a surviving
spouse nor surviving issue, the fishing expedition for relatives
begins. It requires an analysis of blood relatives by moving up the
chart of ancestors and then dropping down each step to look for an
heir. It starts with your parents and, if no heir is found, it goes
up to your grandparents and then your great-grandparents.
If the fishing expedition does not
result in the identification of an heir, any stepchildren will
inherit by representation. If you have no stepchildren, your net
estate will be paid over to the Department of Health and Mental
Hygiene if you received medical assistance or to the Board of
Education in the County where you lived.
Sound like a good plan? Easy to navigate with no chance of
misinterpretation or litigation? Probably not. Each year thousands
of Marylanders die without a Will and the result is all too often
unfair and unintended distributions, family estrangement,
litigation and legal fees. A simple Will, while not bulletproof, is
certainly the first line of defense in avoiding the high cost, both
personally and financially, of intestacy. Much better to exert your
personal will by developing your own plan of distribution,
selecting you own heirs and putting it all down in a valid Last
Will and Testament. It's your right—don't sleep on
it!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
