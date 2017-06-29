A few years ago, the IRS provided clarification on the proper
tax treatment of expenditures relating to tangible property, known
as the "new repair regs." These regulations presented
taxpayers with clarification on whether the expenses could be
immediately deducted or whether they were required to be
capitalized on your balance sheet and taken as a deduction over
time through depreciation.
The rules provided taxpayers with a de minimis safe harbor rule
that allowed taxpayers to immediately expense the cost if below a
certain threshold. For the 2016 tax year, the IRS updated the de
minimis threshold for small businesses and taxpayers.
Old Rules...
Under the old regulations, a taxpayer with an applicable
financial statement (generally an audited financial statement) was
allowed a $5,000 deduction per item or invoice. Many small
taxpayers do not need or require a certified audited financial
statement, so they were left with a safe harbor deduction of only
$500 per item or invoice. In addition, this deduction of $500 could
only be taken if there was a written policy in place that defined
their property expenditure procedures for property with an economic
useful life of 12 months or less.
If the small taxpayer did not comply with having a written
policy and procedure in place, then the expenditures would have to
be capitalized or deducted through Section 179 expense. By
capitalizing the expenditure, your expense would be limited to the
annual depreciation for that year and would therefore cause
additional taxable income. If you elect to take Section 179, there
are additional rules that first need to be met, in addition to
Section 179 expense having their own limits and thresholds.
Updated Rules for 2016
Effective for the 2016 tax year, the IRS increased the threshold
for taxpayers without an applicable financial statement to $2,500.
(The limit for taxpayers with applicable financial statements
remains at $5,000.) To take advantage of the safe harbor rule, you
still must have the accounting policy and procedures described
above in place at the beginning of the tax year for which you are
making the election and communicated to all employees; however it
is not required to be in writing but is highly recommended.
The IRS has also pledged to provide "audit protection"
on the issue. That means the agency will not challenge your use of
the higher threshold in tax years beginning in 2012, 2013, 2014 or
2015 if you otherwise satisfied the requirements. If you did not
have the required policy, for example, you are stuck with the $500
threshold for those years.
One of the stipulations in the repair regulations is that you
must consistently comply with your own policy. For example, if your
policy requires the expensing of amounts paid for invoices or items
below $2,500, you need to expense every such invoice or item. You
cannot pick and choose which items to expense or capitalize.
Moreover, the safe harbor rules apply only to amounts that do
not exceed the $2,500 threshold, regardless of where you set the
threshold in your accounting policy. The policy might require the
expensing of amounts paid for invoices or items below a higher
threshold — but the safe harbor will still apply only to
invoices or items that don't exceed $2,500.
To take advantage of these new updated rules and regulations,
you must make an annual irrevocable election and attach it to your
timely filed tax return, including extensions.
Questions
The tax rules regarding property expenditures can be very
complex. If you have any questions or think you can take advantage
of these updated rules, please give us a call to discuss
further.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On March 3, 2017, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled that a taxpayer's liability for the domicile levy in Ireland does not qualify him as a resident of the country under the U.S.-Ireland Income Tax Treaty.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) recently issued guidance under which it will require the collection of Massachusetts sales and use taxes by remote sellers that meet certain sales thresholds in Massachusetts.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).