United States: Congress Faces Tough Questions On The Road To Governing Self-Driving Cars

Last Updated: June 29 2017
Article by Nicholas R. Johnson

Jay Leno – himself a consummate car guy – once quipped: "A new study published by The British Medical Journal found that inactivity can kill you. I mean, these are the kinds of findings that just scare the hell out of Congress."

Self-driving cars must also scare the hell out of Congress too. This past June 14 – long after states began their forays into regulating self-driving cars – the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee activated itself for a hearing – cheekily titled "Paving the Way for Self-Driving Cars" – aimed at advancing bipartisan federal legislation that would ease legal barriers facing automakers and technology companies as they develop autonomous vehicles. Prior to the hearing, Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.), John Thune (R-S.D.), and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) released a set of principles intended to govern future autonomous vehicle legislation. None of them are particularly controversial – and at bottom are certainly worthy polestars for future legislation – but they raise a host of thorny legal and policy questions, which are outlined below.

In particular, in crafting a set of federal regulations governing self-driving cars, the Senators focused on:

Prioritizing safety and educating the public.

This sounds self-explanatory, but testimony at the hearing revealed a rather startling fact: Even in the age of airbags, safety cages, and myriad vehicle assist systems designed to help a driver avoid an accident, U.S. traffic deaths in 2015 increased 7.2% over the prior year – the largest increase in the past 50 years. Preliminary numbers for 2016 show another substantial increase. No doubt that rapidly advancing technology has been a double-edged sword: knee-curtain airbags and blind-spot detection systems won't always save a driver whose eyes are glued to a text message, or who doesn't understand the limits of autonomous vehicle technology.

This is why the Senate principles quite prudently recommend that future legislation "address how companies can inform the public on what vehicles can and cannot do based on their level of automation and their individual capacities." Yes, safety warnings are generally good. But there are downstream implications: Not only are mandated government warnings fodder for future failure-to-warn/inadequate warning lawsuits, but they also risk diluting the appeal of the product to consumers. Tesla Motors has said that the Autopilot function in its cars "requires full driver engagement at all times." If that's the substance of a future warning slapped prominently on a steering wheel – and how could it not be, given the abundance of caution typically counseled by us lawyers – then many consumers may ask: "Then what's the point?" And that attitude, in turn, may reduce the incentive to further develop truly autonomous technology that no doubt has the potential to prevent many, many avoidable accidents and traffic deaths. Congress will need to walk this high wire carefully as it contemplates future legislation.

Promoting continued innovation, reducing existing legal roadblocks, and reinforcing the separate roles of state and federal governments – all while remaining "tech neutral."

The primary "roadblock" in regulating self-driving cars – as Senator Thune noted in his hearing Majority Statement – is that current transportation laws at all levels of government simply did not contemplate the rise of autonomous vehicle technology. Certainly, the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulates how cars are built, but not how they're driven – that job is primarily left to the states, who quite naturally have crafted their laws around what drivers must and mustn't do.

That regime goes out the window when a driver becomes irrelevant. Flipping the presumption of liability from man to machine in each and every rule of the road is no small task. Consider the modern-day equivalent of the trolley problem: suppose an imminent collision between a self-driving car with one passenger and a hapless pedestrian. The self-driving car senses that it can avoid hitting the pedestrian if it initiates an emergency avoidance maneuver, but that maneuver will in all likelihood kill the driver. Who lives? And does the equation change if the self-driving car knows (by virtue of sensors under the seats) that it has four passengers to the one pedestrian? Our current system of laws dodges the question through the concept of intent – if a driver did all she could have to avoid a collision with a pedestrian, but to no avail, we call it a tragic accident. If she intended to hit the pedestrian, or wouldn't have hit the pedestrian if she hadn't been drunk or texting, then we call it a crime. Even if we assume that it would be morally permissible (and therefore legal) for a self-driving car to intentionally kill one person to save the lives of three, try explaining that to the family of the dead pedestrian who can't send the owner of the self-driving car to prison (she didn't do anything wrong), and who can't sue the car manufacturer for negligence (the car did what the law said it was supposed to do – intentionally hit a person). Do we just simply accept this altered legal regime if the net result of driverless cars is to decrease the overall number of traffic deaths, as experts all say?

Equally vexing is the notion that the federal government has traditionally tread relatively lightly on automobile safety issues, mandating watershed safety features (for example, seat belts, airbags, and backup cameras) while allowing state and local governments to make safety calls at the margins (for example, a stop sign versus a traffic light, or a 75-mph speed limit versus a "reasonable and prudent" one). But a central component of the autonomous vehicle industry is standardization in the name of safety and efficiency. And how do you standardize when state borders get in the way? If New York requires that all self-driving cars have a driver, but New Jersey doesn't, then how can a future truck fleet operation – one that's banking on a driverless freeway from coast-to-coast – operate? And how can manufacturers supply trucks to this future company in a cost-effective manner if technological requirements differ from state to state? Indeed, this year alone, there have been 70 different pieces of autonomous-vehicle legislation in 30 different states.

These hard questions are certainly why automotive manufacturers have been calling on Congress to preempt state and local regulations governing self-driving cars. At the same time, automakers have asked for flexibility in existing federal rules: In a written statement provided to the Senate Committee at the June 14 hearing, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers (AAM) asked Congress to pass legislation significantly expanding the number and duration of certain exemptions that NHTSA may grant to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards codified at 40 CFR Part 571 et seq. AAM's stated concern is that without these exemptions, "developers will not be able to deploy the technology at a scale necessary to collect more robust real-world data to inform future regulatory action." Example: what's the point of requiring an inside rearview mirror to "provide a field of view with an included horizontal angle measured from the protected eye point of at least 20 degrees, and a sufficient vertical angle to provide a view of a level road surface extending to the horizon beginning at a point not greater than 61 m to the rear of the vehicle when the vehicle is occupied by the driver and four passengers or the designated occupant capacity, if less, based on an average occupant weight of 68 kg[,]" 40 CFR § 571.111(S.5.1.1), if there's no driver to look in said mirror?

The challenges outlined above are no doubt why (as AAM did in its Hearing Statement) autonomous vehicle manufacturers are calling for guidance and voluntary standards – like the Federal Automated Vehicle Policy released by DOT in 2016 – as they continue to tinker with and perfect automated vehicle technologies. Which implicates another key principle articulated by the Senate Committee – that legislation mustn't favor certain autonomous-vehicle business models over others. Rather, "[s]elf-driving vehicles are likely to take different forms, use diverse technologies, serve consumers with varying capability levels, and follow multiple business models." That's undoubtedly true, but it's much easier said than done – and especially at the federal level. If the aforementioned trucking company wants a standardized system of driverless trucks than runs on a coast-to-coast highway with driverless cars (because that's the cheapest and safest way to move freight), but Ferrari doesn't want to build a fully autonomous car (because that would materially dilute its brand), who wins?

Congress will likely continue to face these and other tough questions as it rouses itself into action on autonomous vehicles. So as they say – watch this space. And for the record: Jay Leno probably wouldn't buy an autonomous Ferrari.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.