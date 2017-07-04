Seyfarth Synopsis: The U.S. Attorney
General has directed the Department of Justice to no longer allow
payments to third parties as part of resolving federal cases. For
environmental cases, this prohibition could significantly limit, if
not ban, the use of SEPs.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued
a memo last week to all Department of Justice staff and 94 U.S.
Attorney's Offices, prohibiting payments to nongovernmental
entities that are not a party to the litigation as part of a
negotiated settlement. Several environmental groups have
interpreted this memo to altogether ban
supplemental environmental projects (SEPs) in matters where DOJ
is involved.
We previously
blogged about EPA's updated policy documents involving
SEPs. In the environmental context, SEPs are used to allow an
alleged violator to voluntarily undertake an environmentally
beneficial project related to the violation, in exchange for
mitigation of the penalty to be paid. EPA has traditionally viewed
SEPs as furthering "EPA's goal of protecting and enhancing
public health and the environment." For example, one company
paid for soil restoration on federal land as part of its
compensation for air pollution violations at some of its power
plants in North Carolina. Corporate defendants have been agreeable
to SEPs as they promote positive public relations.
Not every environmental settlement requires the involvement of
DOJ, so for these matters, at least for the moment, SEPs remain
available in resolving an alleged violation. But for matters that
require referral to DOJ for resolution, it is a different outcome.
The Attorney General's memo prohibits DOJ attorneys from
entering into "any agreement on behalf of the United States in
settlement of federal claims or charges...that directs or provides
for a payment or loan to any non-governmental person or entity that
is not a party to the dispute." By doing this, Sessions is
seeking to curb settlement funds from being used to benefit
third-party special interest groups or political friends of those
in power.
The Sessions' memo includes two exceptions that may allow
SEPs to be utilized in narrow circumstances – when structured
so that a governmental entity, instead of a non-governmental
organization, receives the SEP benefit, and when the benefit
"directly remedies the harm." It remains to be seen how
DOJ will apply these exceptions as the Sessions' memo does not
elaborate as what constitutes a "governmental entity" or
the nexus needed to "directly remedy the harm." What is
clear is that corporate defendants will see a reduction in the use
of SEPs as part of environmental settlement agreements that are
negotiated by the DOJ.
