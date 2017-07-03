Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, recently signed into law
SB 213, clarifying that health professionals in Michigan may
prescribe controlled substances via telemedicine without an
in-person examination. The law reverses a 2016 telehealth bill that
prevented providers from prescribing controlled substances via
telehealth technologies.
Under the new law, a health care professional treating a patient
via telehealth may prescribe a drug if both requirements are
met:
The health professional is a prescriber acting within the scope
of his or her practice in prescribing the drug; and
If the health professional is prescribing a controlled
substance, he or she meets the requirements applicable to that
health professional for prescribing a controlled substance.
The law also requires the prescriber to comply with both the
following:
If the health professional considers it medically necessary, he
or she must provide the patient with a referral for other health
care services geographically accessible to the patient, including
emergency services; and
After providing a telehealth service, the health professional,
or a health professional acting under the delegation of another
health professional, must make himself or herself available to
provide follow-up health care services to the patient or refer the
patient to another health professional for follow-up health care
services.
Michigan now joins a growing number of other states (e.g.,
Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire, Ohio, and West Virginia) that
have enacted laws expressly allowing telemedicine prescribing of
controlled substances. This is encouraging news for providers using
telemedicine in their practice, as controlled substances are an
important and clinically significant component of certain
specialties, including telepsychiatry, endocrinology, and
hospitalists/emergency medicine.
Telemedicine prescribers should continue to also be mindful of
prescribing requirements under federal laws, as remote prescribing
of controlled substances is governed by the Ryan Haight Act.
Providers must understand and navigate many intersecting state and
federal laws on telemedicine, medical practice, fraud and abuse,
and controlled substances.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
A June 1 article, "Blue Cross Exec Tests HIPAA By Describing $12M Patient," in Law360 provides an analysis of a recent incident in which a Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield executive made a public comment about a patient who has accrued $12 million in annual medical bills.
The latest settlement involving Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations highlights not only the government's continuing enforcement focus on Medicare Part C but also the vulnerabilities inherent in that program
By now, the term "HIPAA" is a household term—but few people have a strong grasp of the possible sanctions one might face for intentionally violating the HIPAA regulations. Recent cases illustrate that individuals and employers whom have wrongfully accessed protected health information face not only possible criminal sanctions under HIPAA, but also prosecution under several other federal criminal laws.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).