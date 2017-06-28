The 2017 legislative session is in full swing, but let's
turn our attention for a moment from laws to regulations.
We have heard from legislators and others who would like to see
California's administrative agencies consider getting rid of
expired and outdated regulations, or amending existing regulations
that have become problematic for those being regulated. Regulations
are the rules that define how laws are put into effect, and they
are crucial to governance.
Believe it or not, California law actually enables any person,
including lawmakers, to seek the repeal or change of existing state
regulations.
Many of these regulations have been on the books for too many
years, even after the law that originally authorized them has been
repealed.
Others arguably have become unnecessary and burdensome to the
regulated community.
But believe it or not, California law actually enables any
person, including lawmakers, to seek the repeal or change of
existing state regulations. In reviewing petitions to state
agencies, the most common petition is one to amend an existing
regulation.
For those wanting to see the fine print, here it is: This
petition process is found in California Government Code Sections
11340.6 and 11340.7. It consists of a formal letter requesting an
amendment to, or a repeal of, a current regulation. The petition is
directed to the rule-making entity that adopted and administers the
regulation.
If there is no denial, the state agency must conduct a public
hearing on the issue.
The written petition must identify the nature of the regulatory
change or repeal, the reason for the petition request and cite the
agency's rule-making power to either change or repeal the
regulation.
Although the petition procedure is formal, it is rather simple
in its application. More fine print: This process is similar to the
federal Administrative Procedure Act found at 5 U.S.C. Section
553(e).
Under state law, the agency must notify the party who filed the
written petition and the agency must respond with any denial of the
petition within 30 calendar days. The agency's denial of the
petition must be in writing and it must include an explanation of
why the petition was denied.
If there is no denial, the state agency must conduct a public
hearing on the issue.
The state agency also notifies the Office of Administrative Law
(OAL) of its decision for publication in the Notice
Register so that the public is aware of the agency's
action.
OAL utilizes six standards to determine whether the regulatory
changes meet the statutory requirements of necessity, authority,
clarity, consistency, reference, and non-duplication. Accordingly,
petitioners should also consider these legal standards when
petitioning for changes in regulations.
At the federal level, the Trump Administration is placing the
burden of repealing regulations on the rule-making agency
itself.
Successfully written petitions usually state clearly and
concisely the substance or nature of the amendment or repeal
requested and the reason for the request. If the petitioner has
supporting documentation such as technical or engineering studies,
assuming the regulation is of a technical nature, then that should
also be submitted.
The more thorough and persuasive the petition, the more likely
it will be successful.
The petition is an important option for interested parties to
pursue. It's particularly so in cases where regulations, in the
view of the petitioners, have become unduly burdensome over
the years or have resulted in unintended consequences that could
not have been predicted at the time of the regulation's
adoption.
Some have advocated for an approach of no new regulations
without repealing an existing one.
At the federal level, the Trump Administration is placing the
burden of repealing regulations on the rule-making agency itself,
but requiring two regulations to be repealed for every new
regulation that is adopted.
However, the entire obligation of improving and streamlining
regulatory burdens should not be placed exclusively on the
rule-making agencies, but also on regulated entities, legislators
and other interested parties who may be in a better position to
propose amendments to regulations that are not working or that have
already served their purpose.
So, when legislators or members of the public identify a
California regulation that needs to be amended or even repealed,
they need not rely upon the regulatory agency to take the
initiative to make a change.
Indeed, there is an existing process in place for them and it is
one that should be put to use more often.
Previously published in Capitol Weekly
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In efforts to bring the VA Acquisition Regulation (VAAR) "in line" with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the US Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") has proposed amendments to its acquisition regulation.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).