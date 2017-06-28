Last week, following a bench trial, a federal district judge in
Florida concluded that the grocery store and pharmacy chain
Winn-Dixie violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities
Act (ADA) because its website is not compatible with
industry-standard screen-reading software used by visually impaired
consumers. In Gil v.
Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc., the court held that
"Winn-Dixie has violated the ADA because the inaccessibility
of its website has denied [plaintiff] the full and equal enjoyment
of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or
accommodations that Winn-Dixie offers to its sighted
customers." The court required Winn-Dixie to (1) ensure that
its website is accessible to individuals with disabilities who use
computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; (2) develop an
accessibility policy that ensures compliance with the Web Content
Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0), a set of international
standards for web accessibility; (3) post the accessibility policy
online; (4) require third-party vendors to its website to conform
to WCAG 2.0 standards; (5) conduct automated accessibility tests;
(6) provide annual accessibility training to all employees who
write or code for or publish final content to winndixie.com; and
(7) pay plaintiff's reasonable attorney's fees.
Title III of the ADA prohibits discrimination "on the basis
of disability in the full and equal enjoyment of the goods,
services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations of
any place of public accommodation...." Without reaching the
question of whether a website standing alone is a place of public
accommodation, the court held that "[w]here a website is
heavily integrated with physical store locations and operates as a
gateway to the physical store locations...the website is a service
of a public accommodation and is covered by the ADA." Notably,
customers cannot make purchases on Winn-Dixie's website;
however, customers can manage prescriptions, link coupons to the
customer's rewards card, and find physical store locations. The
court found that these functions "are undoubtedly services,
privileges, advantages, and accommodations offered by
Winn-Dixie's physical store locations" and recognized that
such services may have particular significance for visually
impaired customers who are likely to have more difficulty than
other customers locating stores, filling prescriptions, and
identifying physical coupons. The court therefore held that
Winn-Dixie's "website is heavily integrated with
Winn-Dixie's physical store locations and operates as a gateway
to the physical store locations."
The law is unsettled as to whether a website on its own or by
virtue of its integration with a physical location can be a
"place of public accommodation" for purposes of Title
III. While cases similar to Winn-Dixie have been filed
throughout the country, this is the first case concerning the
website of a brick-and-mortar company to go to trial under the ADA.
Previously, courts addressing the issue at the motion to dismiss
stage have been split.
Implications for Private Companies
In the absence of federal regulations, website and digital
accessibility issues remain ripe for litigation. Over the past year
there has been an increase in cases filed concerning web
accessibility. Given the litigious environment and unsettled case
law, companies that operate websites or other digital interfaces
should consider ways to mitigate risk in this area. Companies may
consider taking the following steps:
Evaluate your website to determine
whether it provides a gateway or mechanism for consumers to engage
in commerce. As Winn-Dixie shows, even if a particular
website is not used for selling goods or services, if it provides
information or helps facilitate the shopping experience, a court
may be more likely to determine that it is covered by Title III of
the ADA. And, as noted, some courts have held that websites in and
of themselves are places of public accommodation.
Review your website to ensure that
visually impaired or other disabled individuals can reasonably
access the site, and consider implementing the standards set forth
in WCAG 2.0.
Provide employee training on ADA and
accommodations issues, and ensure that your company's
accessibility policy is made available to consumers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
