As detailed in our previous alert on this issue, on May 15,
2017, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
heard oral arguments relating to the legality of Sections 2 and 6
of the "Executive Order Protecting the Nation from Foreign
Terrorist Entry into the United States" issued on March 6,
2017, (the "new E.O.").
On June 12, 2017, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit
unanimously affirmed the United States District Court for
Hawaii's March 29, 2017, nationwide preliminary injunction as
to key provisions of the new E.O. The court analyzed the legality
of the new E.O. under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965,
as opposed to weighing constitutional considerations, which other
courts have done. Specifically, the court held that the identified
reasons for the travel suspensions under the new E.O. do not
support the conclusion that the entry of nationals from the six
designated countries would be harmful to national interests. The
court concluded that the President, in issuing the new E.O.,
exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,
and noted that "immigration, even for the President, is not a
one-person show." State of Hawaii, et al. v. Trump at p. 2. Notably, the
court held that the District of Hawaii erred by enjoining the
entirety of Sections 2 and 6 of the new E.O., particularly the
portions that pertain to interagency review. Accordingly, the court
vacated the portion of the injunction that prevents the United
States government from conducting internal reviews. The court also
modified the scope of the injunction by lifting it as to the
President, concluding that the extraordinary remedy of enjoining
the President in the performance of his official duties was not
appropriate.
During a June 12, 2017, press briefing, the White House Press
Secretary, Sean Spicer, indicated that the administration is
reviewing the Ninth Circuit's decision and expressed continued
confidence that the new E.O. is lawful and ultimately will be
upheld by the United States Supreme Court.
As noted in our previous alert on this issue, the Fourth Circuit
on May 25, 2017, also ruled against the new E.O. On June 1, 2017,
the United States Department of Justice filed an emergency request
to the United States Supreme Court asking that it reinstate the new
E.O. and hear the Government's appeal of the Fourth
Circuit's ruling against the new E.O. On June 14, 2017, the
President issued a Presidential Memorandum in which he clarifies
that the effective date of Section 2 and 6 of the new E.O. will be
the date and time at which the injunctions are lifted or
stayed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
