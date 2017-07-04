Earlier this month, the United States Department of Labor
("DOL") announced its intent to rescind the Obama-era
regulations regarding persuader activity and reporting requirements
pursuant to Section 203(c) of the Labor-Management Reporting and
Disclosure Act ("LMRDA"). Under the Obama administration,
persuader activity was considered activity by anyone engaged to
help management discourage employees from forming or joining a
labor union, including lawyers hired to advise management on how to
discourage union organizing activity. The official rescission of
the Rule was published in the Federal Register on June 12,
2017.
The DOL cited several reasons for rescinding this Rule,
including the following. First, rescission allows the Department to
engage in further statutory analysis, including the anticipated
effects of the Rule on regulated parties and the issues identified
during prior litigation over the Rule. Additionally, the Department
has stated its desire to further consider the administrative burden
of the various reporting requirements, including the interaction
between Form LM-20 and Form LM-21. The Department also cited
considering in more detail the impact on labor attorneys'
activities and regulated entities' ability to seek and obtain
legal advice under the prior Rule. Finally, the Department cited to
limited resources and competing priorities to justify its decision
to rescind the Rule.
As a practical matter, the rescission of this Rule will not
impact employers on a day-to-day basis, as the Rule was enjoined by
a District Court in Texas on June 27, 2016, before it ever went
into effect. (National Federation of Independent Business v.
Perez, N.D. Tex. Case No. 5:16-cv-00066-C.) To the extent that
any entities were complying with the requirements of the Rule out
of an abundance of caution that the injunction would be lifted and
the Rule would be enforced retroactively, such reporting need not
continue. Notably, these changes have occurred without an OLMS head
in place at the Department of Labor. As with the withdrawal of the
joint employment Administrator's Interpretation, DOL is moving
on with some initiatives despite the slow pace of appointments. The
federal labor policy landscape is very fluid and we will be
watching developments closely.
