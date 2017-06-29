In Massachusetts, medical marijuana has been legal since 2013.
People need only obtain documentation from their physicians
certifying that they suffer from a debilitating medical condition
and the use of medical marijuana helps alleviate some of their
symptoms. But, without a valid medical marijuana card, it was still
illegal to possess or use marijuana. This was true until last year,
when the people of the Commonwealth voted to decriminalize
marijuana altogether. Now, recreational marijuana use is legal for
anyone 21 or older. This means that as long as you are 21 or older
or have a valid medical marijuana card if you are under 21, you are
free to use marijuana at your discretion.
Does that mean that Massachusetts colleges and universities must
let students or employees use marijuana on campus if they are older
than 21 or have a valid medical marijuana card? No. While the state
has loosened up about marijuana use, the federal government has
not. Marijuana is still a Schedule 1 drug in the Controlled
Substances Act. Schedule 1 drugs are considered the most dangerous
and are determined to be drugs, substances, or chemicals with no
currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse and
dependence. Other Schedule 1 drugs include heroin, LSD, ecstasy,
bath salts and Quaaludes.
Because marijuana is still illegal under federal law, schools
must prohibit possession, use, and distribution of it on campus, on
any property owned by the school, or at school sanctioned events
off-campus. This should be clearly stated in all student and
employee handbooks and must be included in a school's drug and
alcohol program pursuant to the Drug-Free Schools and Communities
Act. Otherwise, the school runs the risk of losing its federal
funding.
But how can a school reconcile federal law and state law?
Fortunately, there are carve-outs to both the medical marijuana law
and the recreational marijuana law. A Massachusetts school that
bans the use, possession, or distribution of marijuana is not
violating any rights of students or employees. Both the
recreational marijuana law and the medical marijuana law do not
require adherence if it would violate federal law. This means that
a school does not have to permit marijuana use on campus or at
school events because that would force the school to violate the
Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act. Under the recreational
marijuana law, a property owner does not have to allow recreational
use of marijuana on his or her property and an employer is not
prohibited from banning marijuana use by employees. Similarly, the
medical marijuana law does not require that employers accommodate
an employee's usage of marijuana while at work.
The bottom line is that until marijuana is decriminalized on a
federal level, colleges and universities must still treat it as a
prohibited drug.
