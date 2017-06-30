It is time to assess "foreign private issuer" status.
Canadian public and private issuers enjoy the benefits of
significant exemptions and exclusions from registration under U.S.
federal securities laws based on whether they are "foreign
private issuers" as defined under the U.S. federal securities
laws. The determination of whether issuers satisfy the definition
must be run on June 30, 2017, for issuers with a December 31st
fiscal year end.
The treatment under U.S. federal securities laws of issuers that
are organized in a jurisdiction outside the United States depends
upon whether such issuers (both public and private) are considered
"foreign private issuers" under the U.S. definition. This
determination will govern, among other things, (1) whether such
issuers have a U.S. public reporting obligation and if so, whether
they report on foreign forms or domestic forms, and (2) the manner
in which they offer their securities both inside and outside the
United States.
In most circumstances, under U.S. federal securities laws,
issuers are required to assess their "foreign private
issuer" status as of the last business day of
their most recently completed second fiscal quarter.
For many companies with a December 31st fiscal year end, their
"foreign private issuer" assessment date will be June
30.
The definition of "foreign private issuer" has two
parts, and an issuer must fail
both parts to not be deemed a "foreign private issuer."
One part of the definition is easier to evaluate, namely
whether all of the following are
true:
A majority of the executive
officers and
a majority of the directors of the issuer
are not U.S. citizens or
residents,
More than 50% of the assets of the issuer
are not located in the United
States, and
The business of the issuer
is not administered principly
in the United States.
If all of the above are true, then the analysis
ceases and an issuer's "foreign private issuer"
status is retained.
If any of the above are not
true, then the issuer must move to the second part of
the test, which requires the issuer to confirm that more than 50%
of the outstanding voting securities of such issuer are
not directly or indirectly owned of record by residents
of the United States. Although this determination is based on
record ownership, an issuer must look through the record ownership
of brokers, dealers, banks and nominees in the United States, its
jurisdiction of incorporation and its primary trading market to the
underlying holders in order to determine whether its U.S. ownership
exceeds 50%. This determination generally requires a U.S. and
Canadian geographic survey to be run as of the last business day of
the second fiscal quarter. If more than 50% of the outstanding
voting securities are owned of record (determined as described
above) by U.S. residents, then "foreign private issuer"
status would be lost and the significant ramifications of losing
such status must be considered.
It is important that such analysis be run as of the last
business day of the second fiscal quarter because Broadridge (which
conducts the geographic surveys in Canada and the United States)
cannot run its analysis retroactively.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).