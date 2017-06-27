The cybersecurity landscape is ever-evolving and increasingly
complex. As federal and state governments and other organizations
try to regulate and pass legislation in the interest of protecting
personal information and information technology systems, it is
critical for companies and corporations to plan ahead. Partners
Michael Olsan and Jay Shapiro and associate Laura Schmidt,
members of our Reinsurance and Cyber Law and Data Protection
Groups, recently gave a presentation to the Brokers &
Reinsurance Markets Association (BRMA) about the New York
Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Cybersecurity Regulations
and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Insurance Data Security Model Law.
IMPORTANT POINTS ABOUT THE NYDFS CYBERSECURITY
REGULATIONS:
The NYDFS Cybersecurity Regulations
took effect on March 1, 2017 and require that banks, insurance
companies and financial institutions regulated by the NYDFS adopt
and maintain a cybersecurity program that protects customer
information as well as information technology systems.
The Superintendent recognized that a
"one size fits all" approach did not work for
cybersecurity, so the NYDFS regulations allow some flexibility in
creating a cybersecurity program and policy and has exceptions for
smaller companies.
Even smaller companies that fall
within the exceptions are still required to comply with certain
parts of the regulation, including maintaining a cybersecurity
policy, adopting a cybersecurity program, and limiting access
privileges.
The NYDFS regulations incorporate New
York's data breach notification laws, so companies will still
be required to notify consumers in the event of a data breach.
In addition to notifying consumers,
the NYDFS regulations require companies to notify the
Superintendent of certain cybersecurity events.
Even though the NYDFS regulations
incorporate rolling deadlines, companies should begin preparing
now to meet the deadlines for compliance with these
complicated regulations.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NAIC MODEL LAW:
The NAIC Model Law has gone through
multiple revisions, but the most recent version closely tracks the
NYDFS regulation. The drafting committee for the Model Law has
noted that the committee's goal is that if a company is
compliant with NYDFS, then it should be considered compliant under
the Model Law.
The most recent draft was released by
the NAIC at the end of April. Once finalized and adopted by states,
the Model Law will apply to all "Licensees," defined as
any person or entity licensed, authorized to operate, or
registered, or required to be licensed, authorized to operate or
registered pursuant to state insurance laws.
Unlike the NYDFS regulations, the
NAIC Model Law explicitly recognizes that a company's Board of
Directors is ultimately responsible for the company's
cybersecurity program.
The NAIC Model Law, unlike the NYDFS
regulations, provides specific notification requirements to ceding
insurers (as a result of a reinsurer's cybersecurity event) and
producers of record.
In the event of a cybersecurity
event, the Model Law requires Licensees to hand over
extensive information to insurance commissioners, who have the
power to take action to enforce provisions of the Act.
The Model Law provides
confidentiality protections so that such private information turned
over to an Insurance Commissioner is protected from Freedom of
Information, Open Records, Sunshine or other appropriate laws.
Even if insurance companies, reinsurers, brokers and producers
do not fall within the scope of the NYDFS regulations, they should
expect that additional cybersecurity regulations and legislation
specifically targeting the insurance industry will be implemented
in the near future. Companies in the insurance industry should take
the time now to start crafting and implementing a cybersecurity
program and policy.
